CHATA Newsletter | An Overview Of What Has Been Happening

Having trouble viewing? Click here to open this email in your browser.

CHATA supports the introduction of tourism as part of the primary curriculum 29 September 2022 – CHATA, the advocate of the private tourism sector in Curaçao, is pleased with the Government’s initiative to introduce Tourism as a part of the primary school’s curriculum. The launch of this important initiative took place earlier this week at Coromoto College… Read more »

Hospitality & Tourism performance August 2022

22 September 2022 – CHATA & CASHA publish monthly results of hotel, alternative accommodations, car rentals and dive school results through which the associations present a balanced overview of Curaçao’s tourism & hospitality sector’s performance and recovery… Occupancy levels remain stableCHATA & CASHA publish monthly results of hotel, alternative accommodations, car rentals and dive school results through which the associations present a balanced overview of Curaçao’s tourism & hospitality sector’s performance and recovery… Read more »

Flavors of Curaçao 2022 postponed due to possible

force majeure

21 September 2022 – The island’s largest culinary event, Flavors of Curacao, organized by CHATA has been preparing for the fifth edition on September 24, 2022. Unfortunately, the current weather forecast for this weekend is of great concern and after consulting and upon the advice such as the Metrological Department of Curaçao, Directorate of Risk Management & Disaster policy (Crisis Team) and Crowd Management and Public Safety Team, CHATA and the organizing team regretfully inform that Flavors of Curacao 2022 has been postponed to 29th of October 2022… Read more » New date 29 October 2022The island’s largest culinary event, Flavors of Curacao, organized by CHATA has been preparing for the fifth edition on September 24, 2022. Unfortunately, the current weather forecast for this weekend is of great concern and after consulting and upon the advice such as the Metrological Department of Curaçao, Directorate of Risk Management & Disaster policy (Crisis Team) and Crowd Management and Public Safety Team, CHATA and the organizing team regretfully inform that Flavors of Curacao 2022 has been postponed to 29th of October 2022

CHATA congratulates the ‘Island Experience’ campaign winners

Earlier this year, CHATA collaborated with local artist Kevv , who produced and released his new song, especially for CHATA’s ‘island experience’ campaign to connect tourism with the community. The song titled “Island Away” connects the experience and beautiful feeling that our island gives to each of us, as well as the visiting tourists. It was the soundtrack of the campaign on social media (TikTok and Instagram) where locals and tourists c ould proudly brag about Curaçao. Today CHATA congratulates the campaign winners with the best, most viral video s and presents them with their prizes. Kevvreleased his new song, especiallyto connect tourism withThe song titled “Island Away” connects the experience and beautiful feeling that our island gives to each of us, as well as the visiting tourists.the soundtrack of the campaign on social media (TikTok and Instagram) where locals and tourists cproudly brag about Curaçao.

November 08. || Stars of the Industry

24. || Membership Meeting Q4

Inaugural flight of Arajet Dominican Republic – Curaçao route

October 3, 2022 – In a pleasant atmosphere at Curaçao International Airport on Sunday, October 2, the inaugural flight of Arajet on the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Curaçao route was celebrated. Arajet is a new airline that started its operations in September 2022 from its home base at Aeropuerto Internacional de Las Américas in the Dominican Republic…. Read more »

CTB launches tourism as a subject for elementary schools and special schools …..on World Tourism Day…

September 27, 2022 – On World Tourism Day, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) launched tourism as a subject for elementary schools and special schools. This follows after launching last year on the same date, the trajectory of preparing the necessary materials… Read more »

‘Rethinking Tourism’, central theme of World Tourism Day 2022 September 26, 2022 – World Tourism Day is commemorated every year on September 27 and its objective is to promote the importance of tourism and its social, cultural and economic value. The central theme this year is ‘Rethinking Tourism’, which means that we cannot go back to the old ways of working, but we need to stop and think on how to practice tourism and where we want to go with tourism… Read more »

Guardian Group – We’ve got you covered!

We’re here to help you live easy with affordable insurance coverage. Click to calculate and get insured easily online. Click here & get insured »