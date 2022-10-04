Flamingo Park Resort bendí ku un grupo di invershonista nobo

Un grupo di invershonista lokal i Ulandes, bou di guia di The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (CFG), a tuma enkargo di maneho di Flamingo Park Resort for di famia Griffith. E parke ta ubiká na Sint Willibrordus i ta eksistí pa mas ku 30 aña.

E parke, konsistiendo di 22 kas di fakansi, ta konstruí riba un tereno di dos hèktar den un ambiente rural ku hopi vegetashon. E intenshon di e invershonistanan nobo ta pa aktualisá i kontinuá ku e vishon di Erna i su kasá d.f.m Armand Griffith. Esaki a keda konfirmá tambe pa diferente kliente loyal, ku fielmente ta regresá tur aña pa nan estadia faborito na Kòrsou, na Flamingo Park. Un oásis di trankilidat entre e naturalesa di Bandabou, e “eco resort” ta un deleite real pa atmiradónan di para, esnan ku ta gusta kaminata i amantenan di deporte di buseo estilo “scuba”. E fanátikonan di playa ta serka di e playanan di mas bunita di Kòrsou.

E tim di maneho nobo ta trahando ku konseheronan lokal riba un plan di mehorashon sostenibel pa e parke, ku lo konsentrá riba e rekerimentunan di e turista medioambientalmente konsiente. Aktualmente tin un demanda kresiente di fakansinan mas bèrdè i den algun aña esaki lo ta un eksigensia pa vários kompania di biahe pa e resortnan redusí nan emishon dañino signifikantemente.

Nederlands:

Flamingo Park Resort verkocht

Een groep van lokale en Nederlandse investeerders heeft met begeleiding van The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. Flamingo Park resort overgenomen van de familie Griffith. Het eco resort bevindt zich in Sint Willibrordus en bestaat al meer dan 30 jaar.

Dit park met 22 vakantiehuisjes is gebouwd op twee hectare terrein in een landelijke omgeving met veel groen. De bedoeling van de nieuwe investeerders is dat de visie van de oprichters, Erna en wijlen Armand Griffith, gecontinueerd zal worden. Dit is ook de wens van een grote groep van loyale klanten die trouw elk jaar terugkeren voor hun favoriete verblijf bij Flamingo Park. Een oase van rust te midden van de natuur van Bandabou is ook een waar genot voor vogel spotters, wandelaars, duikers en strandliefhebbers. De mooiste baaien van Curacao zijn op enkele minuten rijden van het resort.

Veel kan er nu nog niet gezegd worden over de toekomst, maar er wordt momenteel gewerkt aan een duurzaamheidsplan voor het park, waarmee Flamingo Park zich wil richten op de milieubewuste toerist. Er is een stijgende vraag naar duurzame vakanties.

Flamingo Park Resort sold to a new group of investors

A group of local and Dutch investors under the guidance of The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (cfg) have taken over Flamingo Park Resort from the Griffith family. The park is in Sint Willibrordus and has been in existence for more than 30 years.

This park of 22 holiday cottages is built on two hectares of land in a rural setting with lots of greenery. The intention of the new investors is that the vision of the founders, Erna and her late husband Armand Griffith, be refreshed and continued. This has also been confirmed by a very large group of loyal customers that faithfully return every year for their favorite stay in Curaçao, at Flamingo Park. An oasis of tranquility amidst the nature of Bandabou, the resort is also a real delight for bird watchers, hikers, scuba-divers and beach lovers that are a stone’s throw away from the nicest beaches of Curacao.

The new management is working with local advisors on a sustainability improvement plan for the park that will focus on the requirements of the environmentally conscious tourist. There is now a growing demand for greener vacations and within a few years it will be a requirement for several travel companies that resorts reduce their carbon footprint significantly.

