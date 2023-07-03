Demanda kresiente pa Kòrsou ta stimulá mas konekshon aéreo

WILLEMSTAD- 3 di yüli 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta anunsiá ku Air Canada a kambia nan ruta di temporada ku ta sali for di Toronto, pa un servisio ku ta keda ofresé durante henter aña. Di otro banda, American Airlines lo lansa un servisio diario nòn-stòp for di Charlotte kuminsando na Desèmber 2023. E oumento den konekshon aéreo tin komo meta satisfasé e interes kresiente ku tin pa eksplorá e paisahenan impreshonante, kultura vibrante, i eksperensianan inigualabel ku Kòrsou tin pa ofresé.

For di yüni 2023, Air Canada a inisiá ku buelonan regular for di Toronto durante henter aña, permitiendo asina pa biaheronan disfrutá di e enkanto i bunitesa natural di nos isla, sin importá e temporada di aña. E aerolínea awor ta ofresé servisio nòn-stòp riba djaluna, djaweps, i djasabra saliendo for di Toronto 9:30 AM i yegando Kòrsou 2:40 PM, ku un buelo di regreso for di Kòrsou ku ta sali 3:40 PM i ta yega Toronto 9:10 PM.

Ademas, pa kumpli ku e demanda kresiente, entrante 3 di desèmber 2023 te ku 3 di aprel 2024, American Airlines lo lansa su servisio diario for di Charlotte, North Carolina. Esaki ta nifiká ku ta bai tin buelo for di Charlotte 7 biaha pa siman, kompará ku e konekshon di un biaha pa siman ku tin aktualmente. Buelonan lo sali for di Charlotte 9:05 di mainta i yega Kòrsou 2:14 mèrdia, ku un buelo di regreso saliendo for di Kòrsou 3:52 p.m. i yegando Charlotte 7:10 p.m. E desaroyo akí lo brinda biaheronan for di Merka akseso kumbiniente na Kòrsou, i asina hasi biahamentu pa e prenda den Karibe akí mas fásil ku nunka. Ademas, e buelonan adishonal akí ta brindá tambe mas opshon di biahe pa nos hendenan lokal.

“Kòrsou ta trahando hopi tempu kaba na desaroyo di produkto i infrastruktura pa atraé e turista Norte Amerikano,” asina Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, a bisa. “E introdukshon di konekshon aéreo durante henter aña for di Toronto ku Air Canada, i tambe e servisio diario for di Charlotte ku American Airlines, ta suprayá mas ainda e kresementu kontinuo di e isla i nos kompromiso pa brinda bishitantenan un eksperensia di biahe eksepshonal. Nos ta ansioso pa yama bon biní na mas bishitante ainda ku ta bin eksplorá e paisahenan impreshonante, historia riku, i hospitalidat kaluroso di nos isla.”

E oumento di buelo akí ta suprayá e esfuersonan hasí i e bon kolaborashon di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), aerolíneanan i partnernan den e sektor di biahe, pa asina sostené e kresementu turístiko di e isla i sigurá un eksperensia di biahe dushi i sin problema pa nos bishitantenan.

Growing Demand for Travel to Curaçao Spurs Additional Airlift

WILLEMSTAD- July 3, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) has announced that Air Canada has transitioned their seasonal Toronto route into a year-round offering. Meanwhile, American Airlines will launch daily non-stop service from Charlotte beginning December 2023. The enhanced air connectivity aims to meet the increasing interest in exploring the stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and unparalleled experiences that Curaçao has to offer.

As of June 2023, Air Canada is operating regular flights from Toronto, year-round, allowing travelers to indulge in the island’s captivating charm and natural beauty regardless of the season. The airline is now offering non-stop service Monday, Thursday, and Saturday departing Toronto (YYZ) at 9:30 a.m. and arriving in Curaçao (CUR) at 2:40 p.m. with a return flight from CUR to YYZ departing at 3:40 p.m. and landing at 9:10 p.m.

Moreover, responding to the growing demand, starting December 3, 2023 through April 3, 2024, American Airlines will launch daily service from Charlotte, North Carolina. This means that there will be 7 flights per week from Charlotte, compared to the current once-a-week connection. Flights will depart Charlotte (CLT) at 9:05 a.m. and arrive in Curaçao (CUR) at 2:14 p.m. with a return flight from CUR to CLT departing at 3:52 p.m. and landing at 7:10 p.m. This development will provide travelers from the United States convenient access to Curaçao’s tropical paradise, making it easier than ever to embark on an enriching journey to this Caribbean gem. Furthermore, these additional flights also provide more travel options for our local people.

“Curaçao has been long working toward product and infrastructure development to attract North American Tourist,” said Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister of Economic Development. “The introduction of year-round airlift from Toronto with Air Canada, as well as the daily service from Charlotte with American Airlines, further underscores the island’s continued growth and our commitment to providing visitors with exceptional travel experiences. We look forward to welcoming even more guests to explore our island’s breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and warm hospitality.”

These expanded flight routes highlight the collaborative efforts of Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), airlines, and travel industry partners to support the island’s tourism growth and ensure a seamless travel experience for visitors.

