TCB introduces “It’s in our Nature” visitors trolley in partnership with Jack Tours

TCB has found a creative and eye-catching way to showcase the island’s beauty and draw attention to the Bonaire Island website. TCB introduces “It’s in our Nature” visitors trolley in partnership with Jack Tours.

The trolley serves as a reminder for people to visit the website and explore all that Bonaire has to offer. Even those who have already visited the website will be reminded to return and discover more of the island’s hidden gems. In addition, the wrapped trolley is a unique and valuable marketing tool that increases the appeal and value of the tour.

This aligns perfectly with TCB’s objectives to invest in local and authentic experiences. The wrapping process for the trolley was completed in late April, and in early May, the Trolley of Jack Tours debuted with its new branding, matching the TCB building, airport information booth, and cruise terminal information booths.

We would like to express our gratitude to Jack Tours for their collaboration on this project, which has made the streets of Bonaire even more beautiful and informative. If you spot the trolley driving around the island, take a picture of it and share it with us on social media. Thank you for your support in showcasing the beauty of Bonaire!