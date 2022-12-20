Bonaire is Organizing its First Annual Yoga & Wellness Festival in 2023

The Yoga & Wellness Festival will be held from June 19 – 25, 2023

An exciting new festival for the yoga, wellness, health and well-being industry has been announced by Bonaire. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) in partnership with Bindu Yoga & Healing Centre (BINDU) and the wellness sector will be organizing the first Annual Yoga & Wellness Festival from June 19 – 25, 2023.

The week long festival will be filled with two yoga retreats; one by the renowned Ashtanga yoga teacher and influencer, Laruga Glaser, and the other by local yoga teachers focusing on gentle yoga practices. Special Wellness treatment programs by participating island partners will be offered during the week. Conveniently categorized for the visitor in the following categories; heal, rejuvenate, relax and explore. Island wide yoga & wellness facilitators including restaurants and hotels can offer a special offer during this week. On the last day, there will be a Yoga Festival where visitors can participate in an array of different yoga and meditation workshops and other wellness activities. There will be music and healthy food stalls and a life style market.

On December 13th, BINDU and its team together with TCB hosted a meeting with the facilitators in the wellness sector to present the Yoga & Wellness Festival plan for the upcoming year. The room was filled with excitement from the partners who are eager to collaborate and participate in the festival.

“Hosting an Annual Yoga & Wellness Festival is a great method to promote the island as a premier destination for health and well-being. This creates new market opportunities for companies in the yoga, wellness, health, and well-being industry, as well as the health food and lifestyle industries that have a natural connection to this sector,” said Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

In the upcoming weeks, TCB will launch a landing page on http://www.BonaireIsland.com with more details of the festival.

Island partners who are interested in participating in the festival can contact Tara Ubachs & Charley Heylen via email at yogafestivalbonaire@gmail.com or marketing@bonaireisland.com.