Bonaire website takes home Gold and “Best of the Bay” ADDY Award in the website/online category

TCB is thrilled to share that the Bonaire website, bonaireisland.com, took home a Gold and “Best of the Bay” ADDY Award in the website/online category. A Gold ADDY is recognition of the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries in the category.

TCB officially launched its new Bonaire website in September 2022, this new website is more user friendly and showcases the island with beautiful imagery. Currently TCB is working on adding a Spanish and German version that will be on the website in the upcoming months.

For partners who aren’t listed on the website yet, please send an email to: marketing@bonaireisland.com.

About the ADDY Awards

The American Advertising Awards, home of the ADDY® award, is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

Conducted annually by the AAF, the local tier of the American Advertising Awards is the first of a three-tier, national competition. Concurrently, across the country, local entrants vie to receive an ADDY Award—recognition as the very best in their markets.

Now that the local ADDYs have passed, local ADDY winners will compete against winners from other local clubs in one of 15 district competitions. District ADDY winners are then forwarded to the third tier, the national stage of the American Advertising Awards. Entry in a local competition is the first step toward winning a national ADDY.

Selection of the most creative entry in each category is affected by a scoring process in which a panel of judges evaluates all creative dimensions of every entry.

Entering the American Advertising Awards supports the entire advertising industry, because the AAF and its local and district affiliates use the proceeds to enhance advertising through programs such as public service, internships, advocacy groups, advertising education, and consumer awareness.