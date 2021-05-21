CTB ta organisá seminario interaktivo riba e merkado di Nort Amérika  / CTB organizes interactive seminar on the North American market

CTB ta organisá seminario interaktivo riba e merkado di Nort Amérika

WILLEMSTAD- 20 di mei 2021 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a organisá un seminario interaktivo riba e merkado di Nort Amérika. Invitadonan na e seshon aki tabata miembronan di CHATA i CASHA. E seshon tabata na enkargo di Paul Pennicook, CEO di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB). Meta prinsipal di e seshon aki tabata pa pone énfasis riba importansia di e merkado di Nort Amérika i kon por oumentá e kantidat di bishitante for di e merkado aki huntu komo Kòrsou. E seshon a konta ku partisipashon di 23 partner den industria di turismo.

Durante e presentashon sr. Pennicook a presentá e kantidat total di turista di estadia na aña 2018, 2019 i e promé 2 lunanan di 2020. E kantidat di turista di estadia for di Nort Amérika ta kresiendo gradualmente registrando un kresementu di 24% durante luna di yanüari i febrüari 2020 kompará ku e mesun lunanan na 2019. E kresementu aki por keda atribuí na kambio grandi den uso di e diferente medionan di reservashon. Aki ta trata prinsipalmente di e kambio di agensianan di biahe online (OTA’s) pa reservashonnan hasí via operadornan di tour, agensianan di biahe (retail) i reservashonnan ku ta keda hasí dirèkt serka e propiedat mes. E forma di reservashon ku a demostrá e kresementu mas grandi ta agensianan di biahe (retail) kual ta un resultado direkto di akshon stratégiko di CTB pa eduká i sostené agentenan di biahe na un manera mas mihó. Thijs van der Valk di Baoase Luxury Resort a kompartí nan best practices komo resòrt pa loke ta trata e merkado di Nort Amérika.

Mas aleu durante e seshon interaktivo sr. Pennicook a presentá e aktividatnan i akshonnan referente e área di trade ku ta tumando lugá aktualmente na Nort Amérika. Akshonnan manera entre otro, co-op campaigns, kampaña di merkadeo huntu ku aerolíneanan, webinars, ferianan virtual, e-blast, publikashonnan pa agentenan di biahe i kombersashon kada 2 siman ku partnernan den área di trade. Adishonalmente, e aktividatnan di merkadeo i PR ku a keda ehekutá den e merkado di Nort Amérika ta inkluí kampañanan di publisidat digital, bishita di periodistanan i influencers i ahust’é den e mensahenan di avisonan ku e meta pa atraé e biahero nobo.

CTB ta enkurashá partnernan den industria di turismo pa hasi uso di tur e medionan disponibel pa por generá reservashon pa asina krese nan kompania. CTB lo traha huntu ku partnernan internashonal pa amplia e representashon di kompanianan turístiko lokal den nan programanan. Na final di e seshon CTB, CHATA i CASHA a kumbiní pa sigui kolaborá pa huntu promové nos destinashon. Di akuerdo ku sr. Pennicook, “dor di pone énfasis riba tur loke ku ta hasi Kòrsou úniko, huntu nos por sòru pa un kresementu signifikante den kantidat di turista ku ta bishitá nos for di e merkado di Nort Amérika”.

CTB organizes interactive seminar on the North American market

WILLEMSTAD- May 20, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) recently organized an interactive seminar on the North American market. CHATA and CASHA members were the invited participants. The session was hosted by Paul Pennicook, CEO of the Curaçao Tourist Board. The main goal of the session was to highlight the importance of the North American market and how we can increase our share of visitors from this market together as Curaçao. The session was attended by 23 tourism industry partners.

During his presentation Mr. Pennicook outlined the total stayover arrivals of 2018, 2019 and the first two months of 2020. Arrivals from North America have been growing steadily recording an increase of 24% during January and February 2020 compared to the same months in 2019. This growth can be attributed to a major shift in booking channels from primarily Online Travel Agencies (OTA’s) to other channels such as Tour Operators, Retail Travel Agents and direct bookings. The channel to demonstrate the biggest growth was Retail Travel Agents which was a direct result of a strategic move by CTB to better educate and support Retail Travel Agents. Thijs van der Valk from Baoase Luxury Resort, shared his best practices that work for the North American market.

Following the interactive discussion Mr. Pennicook presented trade activities and actions currently taking place in the North American market. Actions like co-op campaigns, airline marketing campaigns, webinars & virtual tradeshows, e-blasts, travel agent publications and bi-weekly conversations with trade partners. Additionally, the marketing & PR activities executed in the North American market include digital advertising campaigns, journalist visits, influencer trips and adjusted creatives to reach the new traveler.

CTB encouraged industry players to utilize all distribution channels available to grow their business. CTB will work with the overseas partners to broaden representation of the local tourism product in their various programs. At the end CTB, CHATA and CASHA committed to continue to collaborate to jointly promote the destination. According to Mr. Pennicook, “By highlighting the unique selling points of Curaçao, together we can drive significant growth in tourism arrivals from the North American market”.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news WhatsApp





Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...