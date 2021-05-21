Government of Sint Eustatius

Pictures of the visit of State Secretary Mr. Raymond Knops, taken Monday, May 17, 2021. He visited the Quill, the Golden Rock Resort, the archeological dig, the new airport, the Jeems road, the first roundabout, Cherry Road, the water tank of STUCO, and the social housing project at Lodi. He also had meetings with the Island Council, with the church leaders, with STENAPA and the Public Health Department. At the end of his full program, Mr. Knops was thanked for his efforts and support to Statia during the past years ; a present was handed over by Alida Francis, Deputy Government Commissioner.

