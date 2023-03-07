TA TUMA MATERIAL DI KONSTRUKSHON KU A KEDA ATRAS DURANTE TRABOUNAN ILEGAL DEN KUSTODIA
MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ TRÁFIKO, TRANSPORTE I PLANIFIKASHON URBANO
PUBLIKÁ RIBA 06 MART 2023
Willemstad – Riba djaluna 6 di mart 2023, Tim di Inspekshon i Kòntròl di Ministerio di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano (VVRP) a tuma materialnan di konstrukshon den área di Rondeklip, den kustodia. Na yega di e tim huntu ku Kuerpo Polisial, a tuma nota ku ta konstruyendo ilegalmente riba tereno di gobièrnu.
Esnan ku a hasi nan mes kulpabel na e akto aki, a bandoná e sitio i laga varios material i hèrmènt di konstrukshon atras. E tim di Inspekshon i Kòntròl di VVRP a tuma tur esakinan den kustodia.
Ta hasi un apelashon serio na tur ku ta sea sigui okupá tereno di gobièrnu di forma ilegal, òf ta sigui konstruí di forma ilegal, pa stòp ku esaki inmediatamente. Tim di Inspekshon i Kòntròl di VVRP lo para tur trabou ilegal i tuma tur kos den kustodia.
Pa informashon i/òf sita tokante e materialnan òf hermentnan lagá atras, mester yama Tim di Inspekshon i Kòntròl di VVRP na number di telefon 465-1477.
