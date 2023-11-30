Tourism Corporation Bonaire together with Fundashon Nawati is organizing the last Bario Festival in 2023

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Fundashon Nawati are organizing the last Bario Festival in 2023, which will take place in the neighborhood of Nort’i Saliña. The event will take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in a great atmosphere from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

The program is full of music, and stands are selling local dishes. The music groups Grupo Krioyo Kunuku Boyz, Gaitas los Cañonasos, and Equal Right and Justice are present to add musical flair to this evening. To give this Bario Festival an even more special touch, there will also be performances by a Maskarada group, DJ Toad, and much more. The Bario Festival takes place on the sports field at the Sentro di Bario Nort’i Saliña. Entrance is entirely free.

TCB and Fundashon Nawati hereby invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to spend a pleasant afternoon and evening with us on Saturday, December 9, at the last edition of the Bario Festival in the neighborhood of Nort’i Saliña.