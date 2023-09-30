From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha Sept 29th 2023

Sint Maarten Police Force Honors Retired Officers and Administration Workers, Creating a Bridge to New Beginnings

In a poignant celebration held on the morning of September 29, 2023, the Sint Maarten Police Force paid tribute to its retired officers and administration workers, acknowledging their immeasurable contributions. During this event, several former police officers, immigration and administration workers, now retired, were honored with a special luncheon and an island-wide bus tour, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping the organization.

The Chief of Police expressed profound gratitude to these retired individuals, recognizing their foundational influence on the Police Force of Sint Maarten. The Chief emphasized that the organization’s success story is intricately woven with the dedication and hard work of these retirees, whose legacy serves as a guiding light for current and future generations within the force.

The Chief indicates that the next project should entail a plan aimed at immortalizing the legacy of these retired personnel. A Police (KPNA, KPSM) family tree should be created, detailing the crucial roles played by these men and women in shaping the Police Force of Sint Maarten.

This initiative seeks to underscore their exceptional dedication and sacrifices, ensuring their remarkable legacy is preserved for posterity.

The gathering served a dual purpose, providing an opportunity for the new officers of KPSM to meet these foundational figures.

It marked a symbolic passing of the torch, establishing a bridge between the past and the future of law enforcement in Sint Maarten. The event offered the new officers’ invaluable insights and inspiration, allowing them to connect with the living history of their profession.

The Chief of Police expressed heartfelt gratitude to the community officers whose unwavering commitment and collaboration made this event possible. Their dedication, combined with the shared mission of honoring the organization’s pioneers, exemplifies the goodwill within the Sint Maarten Police Force.

KPSM remains deeply indebted to its retired officers and administration workers. As the organization moves forward, their legacy will serve as a beacon, guiding the force towards a safer, stronger future.

