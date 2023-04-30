From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, Saturday April 29th 2023

Police Department Reminds Public Not to Park on Front Street during Carnival Grand Parade on May 1st, 2023

The Sint-Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to remind residents and visitors alike that of the upcoming Grand Carnival Parade, which will take place May 1, 2023, and will pass through Front Street. As such, parking is not permitted on Front Street during the parade.

The departure point of the parade is L.B. Scott Road, and it will pass through Front Street toward Festival Village on Soulaiga Road. To ensure the safe and smooth flow of the parade, it is important that there be no parking on Front Street for all vehicles during the event.

Police will actively monitor the area and vehicles parked on Front Street will be towed away at the owner’s expense. The aim of these measures is to avoid disrupting the flow of traffic and allow the parade to proceed without problems.

The police is requesting cooperation of all residents and visitors to Philipsburg to ensure that the Great Carnival Parade is a safe and enjoyable event for everyone,” “Please be mindful of applicable parking restrictions and make alternate arrangements if necessary.”