Government of Sint Maarten  Ministry of VROMI

The Ministry of VROMI would like to inform you that our Infrastructure Department’s team has been diligently addressing potholes in the following areas:

Thursday, the team was busy at Kruythoff Roundabout (Union Road to Roundabout by Causeway) and Kruythoff Roundabout to Beacon Hill Roundabout.

Yesterday, they have successfully completed road patching from Airport Road to Kruythoff Roundabout.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation while commuting as we work to improve our roads for a smoother and safer commute.

