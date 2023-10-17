Government of Sint Maarten

Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs

Justice Week was a great effort by the Ministry of Justice. It allowed the public time to recognize the men and women who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of St. Maarten.

