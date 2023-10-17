Justice

Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson Congratulates KPSM, staff and St. Maarten Police Sport Association on a Dynamic Police Week

Mon Oct 16 2023​

The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, is delighted to extend her warmest congratulations to the St. Maarten Police Sport Association (PSA), KPSM, staff and sponsors for the outstanding execution of the dynamic Police Week 2023.

Sint Maarten had the privilege of hosting Police Week from October 6 to 14, 2023, marking a significant return after a pause in the annual celebration due to financial challenges, natural disasters, and the pandemic’s disruptions.

The Police Week brought together law enforcement professionals from across the Dutch Kingdom, including Aruba, Curacao, the BES Islands, and the Netherlands, for a week-long celebration filled with fun, camaraderie, and activities that showcased the unity of our law enforcement community.

Minister Richardson was personally involved in many of the events throughout the week, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the dedicated officers who serve and protect the community of Sint Maarten. At the culminating reception, the KPSM presented the Minister with an appreciation award, which was graciously received with humility and gratitude.

During her acceptance speech, Minister Richardson happily reflected on her ongoing journey, acknowledging that it started with some challenges, but over time, it has become clear to her that the staff sees she is fully dedicated to their well-being and the success of the law enforcement agencies in Sint Maarten. Minister Richardson emphasized the importance of being present at events like Police Week, as it conveys her commitment to the hardworking staff and reinforces the sense of unity within the law enforcement community.

A large audience turned out for the grand finale of Police Week, at the Turhan Simmons International Justice Song Festival, held at the Aleeze Convention Hall on Saturday October 14, 2023. The vocal competition featured participants from Aruba, Curacao, Sint Maarten, Netherlands and the Justice Minister joined in in the fun with a guest performance along with KPSM Police Chief, Carl John and others. Minister Richardson was thrilled to congratulate Officer Angelo Blijden for capturing the international crown and title, as well as Davidson Charles for taking first place runner up. The wins effectively established Sint Maarten’s dominance in the overall competitions throughout Police Week.

Minister Richardson commends the St. Maarten Police Sport Association (PSA), KPSM, staff and sponsors for their exemplary organization and execution of Police Week 2023. The congratulatory remarks also comes on behalf of the Sint Maarten Police Force, the Ministry of Justice, and the Government of Sint Maarten for a week filled with activities that not only celebrated the vital work of law enforcement professionals but also fostered a strong sense of unity and camaraderie within the community.

The success of Police Week 2023, serves as a testament to the dedication and commitment of the law enforcement agencies in Sint Maarten and their continued partnership with the Ministry of Justice.

