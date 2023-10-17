Government of Sint Maarten

Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs

During last week’s Parliament meeting to address the situation with GEBE. In my opening remarks, I emphasized, “Members of Parliament, we must all remember that clarity and collaboration will pave the best way forward for all concerned. I am present to address a matter of significant concern for our country – the ongoing challenges faced by our utility company, GEBE. I will provide you with information on several matters. As we dive into the issue, we all must remember that clarity and collaboration will pave our path forward.”

