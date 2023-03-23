Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **
I had the distinct pleasure to not only visit the Lion’s Club Eye Sight Project, but also to get my eyes examined by the capable and professional team of doctors and volunteers.
Thank you to the Sint Maarten Lions Club for a continued dedication to community service and congratulations on over 2000 children and seniors tested, as they are the most vulnerable members of our society. Sint Maarten thanks you.
