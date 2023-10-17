October 17, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL

Sint Maarten Police Force Addresses Concerns Regarding Circulation of Inappropriate Content Involving Minors on WhatsApp Group Chats and Other Social Media Platforms

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

 

October 17th, 2023

 

Sint Maarten Police Force Addresses Concerns Regarding Circulation of Inappropriate Content Involving Minors on WhatsApp Group Chats and Other Social Media Platforms

 

The Youth and Morals department is deeply concerned about the recent reports

regarding the circulation of sexual videos and pictures, of explicit content involving

minors being circulated on WhatsApp group chats and other social media platforms.

 

While these platforms are designed for communication and information sharing, there have been reported instances of misuse, including spreading of sexually explicit content featuring minors. This conduct not only goes against ethical standards but also is also unequivocally against the law.

 

The sharing and distribution of sexually explicit content involving minors constitute a serious criminal offense, falling under the category of child pornography, and those involved will can be prosecuted.

 

We also call upon parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children, both boys and girls, about responsible internet usage. It is essential to be aware of their online activities and guide them in making informed decisions. The consequences of such behavior can be devastating for the minors involved, affecting their emotional well-being and future prospects.

 

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our youth. We appreciate the cooperation and vigilance of our community members in helping us achieve this goal. Together, we can create a safer online environment for everyone.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Dos detenshon relashoná ku ladronisia.

REDAKSHON 0

Verdachte doodslag azc valt daad niet toe te rekenen: OM eist tbs met dwangverpleging

REDAKSHON 0

Entrega di vehíkulo polisial nobo.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: