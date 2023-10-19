October 19, 2023
GOBIERNU

Minister di Enseñansa, Siensia, Kultura i Deporte sr. Sithree van Heydoorn a partisipá na e konmemorashon di Manuel C. Piar

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

WILLEMSTAD – Minister di Enseñansa, Siensia, Kultura i Deporte sr. Sithree van Heydoorn a partisipá na e konmemorashon di Manuel C. Piar djaluna, 16 òktober 2023 i duna honor na nos baluarte. E konmemorashon a tuma lugá na Plaza Piar na Punda.

 

 

