Ta honra kolega Ferry Bakx tòg ainda den ’Tuin van Bezinning’

Durante di e siguiente seremonia den e ‘Tuin van Bezinning’ ku lo tuma lugá den yüni, lo agregá nòmber di Ferry Bakx. Eks kolega Ferry Bakx a fayesé na 2016 durante ku e tabata traha komo agente polisial pa Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN) na Boneiru. Na momento ku e a yega na un atrako na un kas a tir’é ku konsekuensia fatal.

Dilanti di warda di polis na Boneiru tin un monumento konmemorativo pa Ferry. Tòg tabata un deseo di hopi tempu di famia i koleganan pa agregá su nòmber tambe den e ‘Tuin van Bezinning’ na Warnsveld. Na 2006 a lanta e monumento ofisial aki komo konmemorashon i homenahe pa persona polisial di ‘Nationale Politie’ ku a bin fayesé durante ehekushon di su trabou. Of mihó bisa: ‘In the line of duty’.

E último tempu hefe di kuerpo di ‘Nationale Politie’, Henk van Essen, a okupá su mes ku e kaso aki. E ta di opinion ku ta trata di ‘sirkunstansianan spesial’ i pa e motibu ei a hasi un petishon ofisial na e direktiva di e fundashon, pa agregá Ferry tòg ainda den e ‘Tuin van Bezinning’. Direktiva di e fundashon, ku tin tomo di desishon tokante esaki, a honra e petishon. A hasi esaki a base di e asina yamá ‘hardheidsclausule’ den e statütnan, ku tin e propósito pa hasi eksepshon.

Na nòmber di e kuerpo kompletu hefe di kuerpo di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense, Alwyn Braaf ta ekspresá satisfakshon tokante esaki, ‘for di momento ku e deseo di e famianan a bira konosí pa nos, nos komo kuerpo a sostené esaki kompletamente. Tambe a hiba kombersashonnan ekstenso ku hefe di kuerpo di ‘Nationale Politie’, Henk van Essen pa duna nos kontribushon pa ku e petishon ofisial. Nos komo miembronan di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta hopi kontentu ku e resultado aki.’

Ferry Bakx still honoured in the Garden of Reflection

During the next ceremony in the Garden of Reflection, which will take place in June, Ferry Bakx’s name will be added. Former colleague Ferry Bakx died in 2016 while working as a police officer for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) on Bonaire. He was shot dead when he arrived at the scene of a home invasion robbery.

There is a memorial for Ferry in front of the police station on Bonaire. Yet it was a long-cherished wish of relatives and colleagues to also add his name to the Garden of Reflection in Warnsveld. This official monument was established in 2006 as a commemoration and tribute to police officers of the National Police who died in the performance of their duties. In other words: In the line of duty.

Recently, the Chief of Police of the National Police, Henk van Essen, has been looking into this case. He believes that there are ‘special circumstances’ and therefore made an official request to the foundation’s board to have Ferry added to the Garden of Reflection. The foundation’s board – which decides on this – has honored the request. She did this on the basis of the so-called “hardship clause” in the articles of association, intended to make an exception.

On behalf of the entire force, the Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, Alwyn Braaf, expresses satisfaction with this, ‘since the wishes of the surviving relatives became known to us, we as a Force have fully supported this wish. Extensive discussions have also been held with the Chief of Police of the National Police, Henk van Essen, to contribute to the official application. We, as members of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, are very happy with this result.’

Ferry Bakx wordt alsnog geëerd in de Tuin van Bezinning

Tijdens de eerstvolgende ceremonie in de Tuin van Bezinning die in juni plaatsvindt, wordt de naam van Ferry Bakx bijgeschreven. Oud-collega Ferry Bakx overleed in 2016 tijdens zijn werk als politieagent voor het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) op Bonaire. Hij werd doodgeschoten toen hij ter plaatse kwam bij een overval op een woning.

Voor het politiebureau op Bonaire staat een gedenkteken voor Ferry. Toch was het een langgekoesterde wens van nabestaanden en collega’s om zijn naam óók bij te schrijven in de Tuin van Bezinning in Warnsveld. Dit officiële monument is in 2006 opgericht als herdenking en eerbetoon aan politiemensen van de National Politie die zijn omgekomen tijdens de uitoefening van hun functie. Ofwel: In the line of duty.

De afgelopen tijd boog de korpschef van de Nationale Politie, Henk van Essen, zich over deze zaak. Hij is van mening dat er sprake is van ‘bijzondere omstandigheden’ en deed daarom een officieel verzoek bij het stichtingsbestuur, om Ferry alsnog in de Tuin van Bezinning bij te laten schrijven. Het bestuur van de stichting – die hierover een beslissing neemt – heeft de aanvraag gehonoreerd. Zij deed dit op basis van de zogenoemde “hardheidsclausule” in de statuten, bedoeld om een uitzondering te maken.

Namens het hele korps spreekt de Korpschef van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, Alwyn Braaf, de tevredenheid hierover uit, ‘sinds de wens van de nabestaanden bij ons bekend werd hebben wij als Korps deze wens volledig gesteund. Ook zijn er uitvoerige gesprekken gevoerd met de korpschef van de Nationale Politie, Henk van Essen om onze bijdrage te leveren aan de officiële aanvraag. Wij als leiden van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, zijn heel erg blij met dit resultaat.’

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

