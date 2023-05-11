Two suspects arrested with firearm during general police controls in the Philipsburg area.

With the Carnival Period now over, the Sint Maarten Police Force has resumed carrying out controls on vehicles to ensure compliance with unpaid taxes, technical requirements, and vehicle documentation as required by law.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, a special group of police officers carried out controls at various locations, including behind the police station on Nisbett road and on the Boardwalk. During the operation, a total of 63 cars were checked, and (9) nine vehicles were towed away due to unpaid taxes. Additionally, several fines were issued.

During a control, carried out on the Boardwalk, officers stopped and controlled a white I 10. During the inspection, the police discovered a firearm and a ski mask in the vehicle. The driver and co-occupant were immediately detained and taken to the Philipsburg police station for further investigation.

The police have urged all drivers to have their vehicle documents and ensure that their road tax is up to date to avoid any potential penalties or fines.

The Sint Maarten Police Force will continue to carry out these checks in the coming days to ensure compliance with the law and to maintain public safety.