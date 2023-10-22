REFINERIA DI KÒRSOU A FIRMA UN MOU KU ORYX PETROLEUM PA SIGUI AVANSÁ DEN SELEKSHON DI UN PARTNER PA MANEHÁ I OPERÁ E FASILIDATNAN PETROLERO DI KÒRSOU

Willemstad, 22 di Òktober 2023 – Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) a firma un Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ku Oryx Petroleum Limited (Oryx Petroleum) pa yega na un partner adekuá pa maneho i operashon di nos refineria i Bullenbaai. E MoU aki ta stipulá e kuadro pa RdK hasi e asina yamá ‘due diligence’ nesesario, mientras ta duna Oryx Petroleum e posibilidat di hasi inspekshon tékniko i ‘due diligence’, entre otro pa medio di akseso na e dataroom di RdK. E MoU ta strukturá e negosashon pa yega na un potenshal akuerdo final.

Despues di RdK su petishon na kompanianan pa demonstrá nan interes na 26 di yüni último, RdK a risibí kontesta di 19 partido interesá, di kua 7 a keda inkluí riba un lista kòrtiku, skohé a base di RdK su petishon pa informashon adishonal. Oryx Petroleum a keda selektá for di e 7 partidonan aki.

Oryx Petroleum Group ta un kompania privá ku ta inkorporá na Hong Kong i ku tin plan di invertí den Latino Amerika i region. E kompania tin un eksperensha vasto riba tereno di atkisishon den e sektor di krudo i gas (upstream, midstream i downstream), meskos tambe den energia duradero. Banda di esaki, Oryx Petroleum ta un partisipante aktivo den tur merkado petrolero.

RdK, konforme e mandato di gobièrnu, ta keda komprometé na realisá progreso dirigí riba re-apertura di nos fasilidatnan petrolero na Kòrsou. RdK lo tene komunidat informá segun tin desaroyo den e proseso.

FIN

REFINERIA DI KÒRSOU SIGNS MOU WITH ORYX PETROLEUM TO ADVANCE THE SELECTION OF A MANAGEMENT AND OPERATIONS PARTNER FOR THE CURAÇAO OIL FACILITIES

Willemstad October 22, 2023 – Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oryx Petroleum Limited (Oryx Petroleum) for a suitable management and operational partner for the refinery and Bullenbaai. This MoU outlines the framework for RdK to further conduct its due diligence, while granting Oryx Petroleum the ability to perform technical inspections and due diligence, including access to RdK’s data room. The MoU also structures the negotiations towards potential final agreements.

Following RdK’s call for expressions of interest on June 26, RdK received responses from 19 parties, of which 7 were shortlisted based on RdK’s requests for additional information last August. Oryx Petroleum was selected out of the 7 parties who have submitted their response.

Oryx Petroleum Group is a privately-owned company incorporated in Hong Kong with planned investments in Latin America and the region. The company boasts extensive experience in energy acquisitions across the oil and gas sectors (upstream, midstream, and downstream), as well as renewables. Furthermore, Oryx Petroleum is a strategic participant in all major crude markets.

RdK, in alignment with the government’s mandate, remains committed to diligently progressing towards the reopening of the oil facilities in Curaçao. RdK will keep the community informed of developments as the further process unfolds.

