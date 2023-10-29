October 29, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten Free Public Health Panel Discussion set for October 28

Public Health, Social Development and Labor
Thu Oct 26 2023

The Caribbean Wellness Day 2023 (CWD), free public health panel discussion organized by

the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), is set for Saturday, October 28.

The public is invited to attend the public health panel discussion where a number of local public health professionals will increase awareness, knowledge and address concerns related to Non-Communicable Diseases prevalent in Sint Maarten and within the region such as Obesity, Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart Disease and Mental Health to name a few.

The panel will also address what is being done in our communities such as projects and services offered and what can be done to improve the health and well-being of our island by bridging the gap between our communities and health.

The panel discussion will take place at the Belair Community Center from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. It’s free, no formal dress code is required, so come as you are.

The featured guests’ speakers will be Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake (MD Cardiologist, Heart & Stroke Foundation Board Member & Medical Advisor), Dr. Adacia Bourne (MD, Simpson Bay Medical Clinic), Damali Bryson (MSN, RN, Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Membership Director), Dr. Sanne van Kampen (PhD MSc MPH (Non-communicable Diseases Advisor), and Cassandra Richardson (MSW/MA, Social Impact Researcher and Consultant).​

