Government of Sint Maarten Following heavy rainfall last night, our VROMI team is currently clearing roads
Following heavy rainfall last night, our VROMI team is currently clearing Bishop Hill Road, AT Illidge Road, and LB Scott Road to ensure the roads are safe and functional. Other problem areas are being identified and in the works to be tackled.
Please exercise caution while driving through these areas, and thank you for your understanding as we improve road conditions. Please stay tuned for more updates on road and debris clearing.
