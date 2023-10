Government of Sint Maarten

Prime Minister – Silveria E Jacobs, Celebration of the 102nd Birthday of Mrs. Doris Hodge-Wilson at the Home Away from Home Foundation at John Larmonie Center. May God continue to bless this wonderful soul, whose longevity gives us hope for the future. A vibrant and lovely woman, Happy Birthday Mrs. Hodge-Wilson.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket