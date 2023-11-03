November 3, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU

Government of Sint Maarten Minister of finance – Ardwell Irion Celebrating a remarkable 38-year journey of dedication and service of Ms. Pamela Lambert! 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten
Minister of finance – Ardwell Irion
Celebrating a remarkable 38-year journey of dedication and service of Ms. Pamela Lambert!
Our esteemed colleague bids farewell to her tenure in the Ministry of Finance, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering commitment, resilience, and expertise.
As she embarks on this new chapter of life, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable service and wish her a well-deserved and joyful retirement.

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Promoshon di Kòrsou komo Pais Turístiko ta nifiká pan riba mesa pa nos hendenan

REDAKSHON 0

Gilmar Pik Pisas UNESCO Kòrsou ta para ketu na dia internashononal kontra tentamentu, esta bullying, kual awendia ta prevalente den e mundu sibernétiko tambe

REDAKSHON 0

Team di Maneho di Calamidad Nacional

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: