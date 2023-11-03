Government of Sint Maarten Minister of finance – Ardwell Irion Celebrating a remarkable 38-year journey of dedication and service of Ms. Pamela Lambert!
Our esteemed colleague bids farewell to her tenure in the Ministry of Finance, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering commitment, resilience, and expertise.
As she embarks on this new chapter of life, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable service and wish her a well-deserved and joyful retirement.
