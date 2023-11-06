Loekie Morales heeft deelgenomen aan een Succesvol eerste lustrum Siman Ban Lesa 2023

Afgelopen vrijdag kwam op Curaçao een einde aan de kinderboekenweek. Loekie Morales heeft deelgenomen aan dit jaarlijkse Lees-, Storytelling- en Acteerevenement, waarbij voornamelijk auteurs scholen bezochten en hun geschreven verhalen tot leven brachten. Het doel is om kinderen te stimuleren vooral te LEZEN, wat hun woordenschat vergroot. Dit jaar hebben circa 50 scholen deelgenomen aan dit jaarlijkse evenement.

‘Dit soort programma’s passen perfect in de doelstelling van de Stichting Beyond Kultura Events. Onze boeken en verhalen prikkelen de verbeeldingskracht en nieuwsgierigheid van kinderen, wat van onschatbare waarde is voor hun persoonlijke en intellectuele groei. De betrokkenheid van auteurs en voorlezers bij de Kinderboekenweek inspireert ook de volgende generatie schrijvers en lezers’, zegt Rita Aikman.

Morales licht toe: ‘Het thema dit jaar ‘Na Mi Kas/Bij Mij Thuis’ spreekt iedereen aan. Ik ben erg blij dat ik niet alleen de scholen bezoek. Ik ben bevoorrecht. In dit jubileumjaar zijn twee van mijn verhalen opgenomen in het BNK (Bibliotka Nashonal Kòrsou)-jaarboek. Dit zijn ‘Trampas bracht me veilig thuis’ over een peuter die door haar hond van school wordt gehaald en ‘De kokospalm bij opa, mijn huis’ over een jongen die twee huizen heeft, maar zich niet gelukkig voelt, omdat zijn ouders gescheiden zijn. Het leuke aan het verhalenboek van dit jaar is dat er verhalen en gedichten in staan ​​voor kinderen van 4 tot en met 12 jaar. Het beslaat dus alle leeftijdsgroepen en daar zijn scholen super blij mee.

Het was geweldig om basisscholen als Maria Auxiliadora, Kolegio Bellefas Martis, San Martin de Porres, Sint Antonius College, Dividivi school, Skol Immanuel, Santa Rosa de Lima en Schotborg School te bezoeken, om te zien hoe de kinderen vol enthousiasme en vreugde wachtten, om auteurs, presentatoren, lezers etc. mooie verhalen voor en met hen te laten voorlezen, vertellen en uitbeelden.

Kinderboekenfestivals als deze bieden bovendien een uitgelezen kans om auteurs dichter bij hun lezers te brengen en zo opnieuw geïnspireerd te worden om prachtige verhalen te blijven schrijven. Wij kijken uit naar de volgende editie van Siman Ban Lesa.

Foto: Loekie Morales bezoekt een school om verhalen te vertellen, voor te lezen en uit te beelden aan en met de kinderen op Curaçao.

Loekie Morales participated in a Successful first lustrum Siman Ban Lesa 2023

The children book week came to an end last Friday in Curaçao. Loekie Morales has participated to this yearly Reading, Storytelling and Acting event, wherein mainly authors have been visiting schools and bring their written stories to life. The aim is to stimulate children to mainly READ, which enhances their vocabulary. This year 50 schools have participated in this yearly event.

’Programs like these fit perfectly into the aim of Beyond Kultura Events Foundation. Our books and stories ignite children’s imagination and curiosity, which is invaluable to their personal and intellectual growth. The involvement of authors in Children’s Books Week also inspires the next generation of writers and readers,’ Rita Aikman says.

Morales elaborates: ‘The theme this year ‘Na Mi Kas/Bij Mij Thuis’ appeals to everyone. I am very pleased with not only visit the schools. I am privileged. In this anniversary year two of my stories have been included in the BNK yearbook. These are’Trampas brought me home safely’ about a toddler who is picked up from school by her dog and ‘The Coconut Palm Tree at Grandpa’s, my home’ about a boy who has two houses, but does not feel happy because his parents got divorced. The great thing about this year’s storybook is that it includes stories and poems for children aged 4 to 12, so it covers all age groups and schools are super happy with that.

It was awesome visiting primary schools like Maria Auxiliadra, Kolegio Bellefas Martis, San Martin de Porres, Sint Antonius College, Dividivi school, Skol Immanuel, Santa Rosa de Lima, and Schotborg School, to experience the children eagerly waiting in enthusiasm and with joy, to get authors, presenters, readers etc. to read, tell and act beautiful stories to and with them.

Children’s book festivals such as these also provide an excellent opportunity to bring authors closer to their readers and to be inspired once again to continue writing wonderful stories. We look forward to the next edition.

Picture: Loekie Morales visiting a school to do storytelling and reading to kids in Curaçao.

