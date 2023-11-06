American Airlines increases flights to St. Maarten

​

St. Maarten is pleased to announce the increase in airlift to the Friendly Island for the 2023/2024 season including Summer, as American Airlines will add a third daily flight from Miami (MIA) to St. Maarten beginning on 20 December 2023 through 04 June 2024.

Charlotte (CLT) will be operating daily during this time period, with an extra Saturday flight in November and December and again in February and March. Philadelphia (PHL) will also operate on Saturdays in November and December and again in February and March.

Additional good news for St. Maarten is that for the summer period, American will offer two daily flights from 05, June 2024 from MIA. This will operate alongside one daily flight from CLT with and extra flight on Saturdays, and a Saturday-only flight from PHL.

“Dedication, commitment, and staying consistent with your goal is the only way! Because of this we can today announce such great news with the increased flights as well as building strong partnerships with our key stakeholders. This shows our commitment to ensuring improved airlift, rates, and benefits for our visitors and locals alike. “We ensured the airline that this is just the beginning to a new and improved relationship where we would ensure to make communication stronger and at least yearly continue these courtesy calls and keep airlines abreast of new developments, opportunities, and overall benefits for increased services to our shores.” Says, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication (TEATT), Honorable Leo Lambriex.

“American has a 44-year commitment to St Maarten and we are excited to continue expanding our operation across the Caribbean with more flying from the Friendly Island to our U.S. hubs in Miami, Charlotte and Philadelphia for this winter and beyond”, said José María Giraldo, MD Operations- Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.​