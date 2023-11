Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum, You are invited to the Book presentation and Lecture by Art Historian Drs. Julie Hengeveld’s newest book where she delves deep into The Curaçao Museum’s priceless art collection and our interesting Exhibition history covering the period between between 1974 and 1984. After some extensive research, Julie is ready and enthusiastic to share her findings with you during her Book presentation and Lecture at The Curaçao Museum on: Thursday November 16, 2023

From 19.00 to 21.00 And especially for those who cannot make it in the evening, we have planned a coffee morning Book presentation and Lecture on: Saturday November 18, 2023

From 10.00 to 12.00 Join us and discover more about our interesting collection and our exhibition history. The entrance is Free but we need you to save your seat at: info@hetcuracaosch.museum

The lecture will be held in Dutch. The research and publication of this book was made possible by a grant awarded to the author by the Mondriaan Fund SAVE THE DATE

NEW Exhibition Opening

Manchá ku goso

by Vesuhely Americaan You are invited to save the date for the opening of the NEW Exhibition Manchá ku goso

Vesuhely Americaan

Thursday, November 30, 2023

from 19.00 to 21.00 at The Curaçao Museum. Vesuhely started working in April with a group of wonderful ladies of the Curaçao National Softball Team. After her 3-year journey of self-discovery, Vesuhely wanted, as an artist, to share her discoveries with other women, creating space for them to also start, or help them continue on their journey. ‘Manchá ku goso’ is a safe space Vesuhely created where we can share our stories, learn more about ourselves, and know that we are more than enough. We do not have to be perfect! Stay tuned for more information of the new Exhibition Manchá ku goso! Our Current Exhibitions:

‘Harmonies of Art’ and it’s Education Corner:

Be pART of our exhibition Harmonies of Art

NEW Exhibition ‘INTERIOR’

Rignald Lakker Our Education Corner ‘Be pART’

Is an important element of our Exhibition ‘Harmonies of Art’ where you can paint, rap in a snap, be a model or puzzle but with our works of Art or make a poem and so much more. Drop in and find out for yourself!

There are some very fun assignments for the entire family!