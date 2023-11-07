“DEN AMBIENTE PA UN BON KOUSA” A TRANSFORMA DEN UN GRAN FINAL DI UN WIKENT KU ENTRADANAN GENERA PA E LUCHA KONTRA KANSER

Willemstad 6 di Novèmber 2023- CIBC FirstCaribbean su evento prinsipal di Walk for the Cure e aña aki esta “Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa” a transformá e lokalidat den Pietermaai den un senario ekstrabagante na bahada di solo, tur pa e kousa di e lucha kontra di kanser.

E lugá di parker na CIBC FirstCaribbean a keda kombertí den un área bibu, yená ku individuonan tur kompartiendo un kousa komun. Tur ku a asistí a gosa di e tononan melódiko di Dibo D and Friends, ku a inkluí Randal Corsen i Heinrich “Rich” Pieter, disfrutando di no ménos ku seis stashon di kuminda internashonal i bebida refreskante. Mas aún tur hende a partisipá den wega i rifanan interesante durante di e evento.

E parti kulminante di e evento tabata e eksploshon di ambiente típiko di Kòrsou ora Heinrich “Rich” Pieter su tumba famoso “Oloshi a zona i nos rei di tumba Raey Lauffer a kanta e tumba ganadó di e aña aki “Kaminda tin huma tin kandela.” E atardi sensashonal aki a finalisá ku un vūrwèrk espektakular pa asina pone un final na un wikènt i habriendo espasio pa habri un siman nobo ku bon vibe.

Tur e fondonan ku a keda generá ku Walk for the Cure su aktividatnan na Kòrsou ta keda duná komo donashon na Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. Loke a kuminsá komo parti di e banko su selebrashon di su di 10 aniversario awor a desaroyá den tur teritorio kaminda e banko tin presensha. CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure “Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa” ta kuadra ku nos espiritu di selebrá miéntras nos ta sostené un bon kousa.

Timba Engelhardt, Country Head di CIBC FirstCaribbean a ekspresá su mes sumamente kontentu bisando: “Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa” tabata un éksito grandi. Nos tabatin un yeno kompletu i tur hende ku a asistí a gosa un bòl. Nos ta kontentu di por kontribuí un biaha mas na e trabou balioso ku Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds ta hasi den e lucha kontra di kanser. Esaki tabata nos di 12 aña ku nos ta sostené e kousa di e fundashon pa medio di e aktividatnan pa rekoudá fondo di Walk for the Cure.”

E banko ta ekspresá su gratitut pa e sosten generoso di kompanianan manera NuCuraçao Windparken B.V., Sandals Royal Curaçao, Securitas Antias B.V., Uitzendbureau Impacto B.V., Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Le Jardin, Alivio Christmas Palace, Vio Sambo Films i Curaçao Professional Fireworks Display banda di tur esnan ku a kontribuí i partisipá. Un danki speshal na tur kompania i persona ku a kumpra karchi, tambe artista i boluntarionan.

“DEN AMBIENTE PA UN BON KOUSA” TRANSFORMED INTO A DISTINCTIVE WEEKEND GRAND FINALE, WITH ALL PROCEEDS GOING TOWARDS THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

Willemstad November 6, 2023- CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure signature event “Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa” (In Ambiance for a Good Cause), transformed the picturesque setting of Pietermaai at sunset into a delightful extravaganza, all while championing the fight against cancer.

The CIBC FirstCaribbean Curaçao parking area was magically converted into a lively arena, filled with joyful individuals all sharing a common purpose. Attendees savored the melodic tunes of Dibo D and Friends including Randal Corsen and Heinrich “Rich” Pieter, indulged in a delectable spread from no less than six international food stations and enjoyed refreshing beverages. Moreover, everyone engaged in thrilling games and raffles throughout the event.

The culmination of the evening was a burst of pure Curaçaoan excitement when the Carnaval Tumba took center stage when Heinrich “Rich” Pieter sang his famous “Oloshi” and current Rei di Tumba Raey Lauffer sang the 2023 Carnival anthem “Kaminda tin Huma tin Kandela”. This sensational evening ended with a spectacular fireworks display providing the perfect ending to the weekend and setting the stage for a vibrant start to the new week with positive vibes all around.

All the funds raised during Walk for the Cure’s activities in Curaçao are generously donated to the Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. What began as a component of the bank’s 10th-anniversary celebrations has now evolved to encompass all territories within the bank’s membership footprint. The CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure “Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa” perfectly aligns with the local spirit of celebrating life while supporting a noble cause.

Timba Engelhardt, Country Head for CIBC FirstCaribbean, expressed her delight, stating, “Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa” event was a resounding success. We had a sold-out crowd, and everyone in attendance truly had a fantastic time. We are pleased to contribute once again to the invaluable work carried out by Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds in their battle against cancer. This marks our 12th year of supporting this foundation, and we look forward to many more years of assisting this noble cause through our annual Walk for the Cure fundraising activities.”

The bank expressed its appreciation for the generous support by companies such as NuCuraçao Windparken B.V., Sandals Royal Curaçao, Securitas Antias B.V., Uitzendbureau Impacto B.V., Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Le Jardin, Alivio Christmas Palace, Vio Sambo Films and Curaçao Professional Fireworks Display in addition to all other contributors, artists and volunteers. Special thanks also to all participants and companies that bought tickets for this fundraising event.

