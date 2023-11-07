CUR proud host of 2nd edition of ‘DCCA Flight to the Future’ conference

Successful day 1 event on International Sustainable Air Transportation

Willemstad, November 6, 2023 – Taking place from November 5 through November 8, 2023, the annual conference by the Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA), this year hosted by CUR | Curaçao International Airport at the Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, started with great enthusiasm. This second edition of the innovative conference continues the cooperation’s focus on International Sustainable Air Transportation.

Preceded by a nice Sunset Welcome Reception for all participants and invitees on Sunday, the first day of the conference started early on Monday with the Honourable Minister Ruisandro Cijntje of Economic Development addressing everyone present, followed by welcome remarks of Mrs. Brigit Gijsberg, representative of I&W, the CEO of Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), operator of CUR, Mr. Jonny Andersen and Mr. Joost Meijs, CEO of Queen Beatrix Airport Aruba and Chairman of DCCA.

CUR is honoured and excited with the full-house audience turnout that shows that the cooperation is already reaping the fruits of the previous conference. The successful 1st edition of this conference which took place last year and was hosted by member Queen Beatrix Airport Aruba, created much anticipation for participants returning to this event.

“The interest has been overwhelmingly high. Industry stakeholders, key players, and partners whom we are pleased to work with have all joined us during this important event which brings us together to learn from one another and to connect, fortifying collaborations. These are the moments that provide an opportunity for all present to network among territories, engaging with industry peers, while sharing and exchanging valuable knowledge”, said Jonny Andersen.

This ‘Flight to the Future’ conference continues the journey on International Sustainable Air Transportation, discussing interesting aspects related to this – exploring this broadly through insightful presentations by local and international speakers and panel discussions providing valuable insights provided by industry stakeholders.

Monday’s program contained a CEO Roundtable, the Joint Strategic Plan Handover (JSP), an interesting presentation on the Testing of Hybrid Aviation in the Dutch Caribbean, a Local Airline Panel addressing Connectivity & a look at the Future as well as Q&A sections.

Thus, a very engaging program for the two (2) main days was carefully created to ensure all attendees will walk away empowered for what the future holds on the topic, and with great visions of further cooperation between airports of the sister islands so they are all duly prepared.

Many were those who joined the event virtually as the location was completely full of not only DCCA members and stakeholders, but also peers from the region and beyond.

Day one concluded with a spectacular offsite networking event, Taste of Curaçao’ with attendees eagerly looking forward to what the next day, Tuesday, day two (2) of the conference would hold.

