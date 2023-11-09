‘Nos tin medidanan preventivo pa protehá kontra uso di vape?’

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – Den un karta di interogashon parlamentario Parlamentario Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. di Frakshon di Partido Nashonal di Pueblo (PNP) ta pidi atenshon di Minister di Salubridat Públiko, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa (GMN) riba e tópiko di e medidanan preventivo pa protehá kontra uso di vape na Kòrsou.

Mercelina ta ekspresá su preokupashon tokante e promoshon i partimentu di foyetonan ku ta promové e uso di vape na Kòrsou. E ta menshoná ku apesar ku e promoshonnan ta sugerí ku vape ta mihó ku humamentu, esaki no ta kaso segun investigashonnan sientífiko hasí. Parlamentario Mercelina ta referí na e efektonan desastroso ku uso di vape por tin riba salú, tanto di e persona ku ta hasi uso dje komo tambe di otronan i alabes riba fondonan di salubridat pa término largu.

E ta indiká ku e uso di sigaria elektróniko, manera vape, ta birando mas i mas popular bou di hóbennan. E ta spesifiká ku vape ta kontené supstansianan kímiko, manera nikotina, ku por ta hopi adiktivo. Tambe e ta menshoná ku na Hulanda, por ehèmpel, lo bira ilegal pa traha vape ku sabor di mangel i fruta entrante 1 di yanüari 2024. Parlamentario Mercelina den su karta ta puntra si tin un pensamentu di gobièrnu enkuanto uso di vape na Kòrsou, kantidat di hóbennan ku ta hasi uso di dje, i kua ta e ròl di gobièrnu den kontrolá i regulá e uso di sigaria elektróniko.

Ademas, Parlamentario Mercelina kier sa si tin plan pa informá Kòrsou tokante e konsekuensianan di uso di vape, si tin plan pa limitá benta di sigaria elektróniko i limitá nan aksesibilidat pa hóbennan, i kua ta e responsabilidat di instansianan edukativo den informá hóbennan tokante e risikónan di humamentu di vape?

Mercelina ta puntra kua ta e ròl di Fundashon pa Maneho di Adikshon (FMA) den kombatimentu di e problema di humamentu di vape serka hóbennan na Kòrsou i kiko mester ta e apoyo ku gobièrnu ta brinda FMA den esaki.

Parlamentario Mercelina ta enfatisá ku e kontesta riba e preguntanan aki ta vital pa informá komunidat tokante e risikónan i preshon spesífiko ku e uso di vape ta pone riba salú di nos hendenan, spesialmente nos hóbennan. E ta pidi e Minister pa kontesta e preguntanan den e tempu stipulá pa lei, pasobra e informashon ta vital pa por informá tur gremio den komunidat tokante e risikónan di uso di vape.

Mr. Gwendell Mercelina, Jr.

‘Hebben we preventieve maatregelen om het gebruik van vape te beschermen?’

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – In een parlementaire brief vraagt Parlementslid Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. van de Fractie van de Nationale Volkspartij (PNP) aandacht van de Minister van Volksgezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN) over het onderwerp van preventieve maatregelen om te beschermen tegen het gebruik van vape op Curaçao.

Mercelina uit zijn bezorgdheid over de promotie en verspreiding van brochures die het gebruik van vape op Curaçao bevorderen. Hij vermeldt dat ondanks dat de promoties suggereren dat vape beter is dan roken, dat dit volgens wetenschappelijk onderzoek niet het geval is. Parlementslid Mercelina verwijst naar de schadelijke effecten die het gebruik van vape kan hebben op de gezondheid, zowel van de gebruiker zelf als van anderen, en ook op de langetermijngevolgen voor de volksgezondheidsfondsen.

Hij geeft aan dat het gebruik van elektronische sigaretten, zoals vape, steeds populairder wordt onder jongeren. Hij specificeert dat vape chemische stoffen bevat, zoals nicotine, die zeer verslavend kunnen zijn. Hij vermeldt ook dat in Nederland bijvoorbeeld het maken van vape met mango- en fruitsmaken illegaal zal worden vanaf 1 januari 2024. Parlementslid Mercelina vraagt in zijn brief of er een overheidsbeleid is met betrekking tot het gebruik van vape op Curaçao, het aantal jongeren dat het gebruikt, en wat de rol van de overheid is bij het controleren en reguleren van het gebruik van elektronische sigaretten.

Daarnaast wil Parlementslid Mercelina weten of er plannen zijn om Curaçao te informeren over de gevolgen van het gebruik van vape, of er plannen zijn om de verkoop van elektronische sigaretten te beperken en de toegankelijkheid ervan voor jongeren te beperken, en wat de verantwoordelijkheid is van onderwijsinstellingen bij het informeren van jongeren over de risico’s van het roken van vape.

Mercelina vraagt wat de rol is van de Fundashon Maneho di Adikshon / Stichting voor Verslavingsbeheer (FMA) bij de probleembestrijding van het roken van vape onder jongeren op Curaçao, en welke ondersteuning de overheid biedt aan FMA in dit opzicht.

Parlementslid Mercelina benadrukt dat het beantwoorden van deze vragen essentieel is om de gezondheid en het welzijn van de bevolking van Curaçao te beschermen, met name de jongeren die vatbaar zijn voor het gebruik van vape. Hij vraagt de Minister om deze kwestie serieus te nemen en passende maatregelen te nemen om het gebruik van vape te reguleren en te beperken.

Het is nu aan de Minister om te reageren op de vraagbrief van Parlementslid Mercelina en de nodige acties te ondernemen om de gezondheid en veiligheid van de bevolking van Curaçao te waarborgen.

Mr. Gwendell Mercelina, Jr.

‘Do we have preventive measures to protect against the use of vaping?’

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – In a parliamentary letter of inquiry, Member of Parliament Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. of the Faction of the People’s National Party (PNP) draws attention to Minister of Health, Environment, and Nature (GMN) regarding the subject of preventive measures to protect against the use of vaping in Curaçao.

Mercelina expresses concern about the promotion and distribution of brochures that promote the use of vaping in Curaçao. He mentions that despite the promotions suggesting that vaping is better than smoking, scientific research indicates otherwise. Member of Parliament Mercelina refers to the harmful effects that vaping can have on health, both for the user and others, as well as the long-term consequences for public health funds.

He indicates that the use of electronic cigarettes, such as vaping, is becoming increasingly popular among youngsters. He specifies that vaping contains chemical substances, such as nicotine, which can be highly addictive. He also mentions that in The Netherlands, for example, the production of vaping with mango and fruit flavors will be illegal from January 1, 2024. Parliament Member Mercelina asks in his letter if there is a government policy regarding the use of vaping in Curaçao, the number of young people using it, and what role the government plays in controlling and regulating the use of electronic cigarettes.

Additionally, the Parliament Member wants to know if there are plans to inform Curaçao about the consequences of vaping, if there are plans to restrict the sale of electronic cigarettes and limit their accessibility to young people, and what responsibility educational institutions have in informing young people about the risks of vaping.

Mercelina asks what the role of the Fundashon Maneho di Adikshon/Foundation for Addiction Management (FMA) is in combating the issue of vaping among young people in Curaçao, and what support the government provides to FMA in this regard.

Member of Parliament Mercelina emphasizes that answering these questions is essential to protect the health and well-being of the population of Curaçao, especially young people who are susceptible to vaping.

It is now up to the Minister to respond the Member of Parliament Mercelina’s letter of inquiry and take necessary actions to regulate and limit the use of vaping, ensuring the health and safety of the population of Curaçao.

Mr. Gwendell Mercelina, Jr.

