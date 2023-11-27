Minister of Education Samuel pleased with Works at Oranje School

​

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel, is pleased with the progress being made at the Oranje School.

There are several repair and upgrade work currently being executed at the Oranje School, and these repairs are to be completed by December 31, 2023.

The contractor who has been assigned the Roof Repair work would have to work during school hours in order to meet the deadline mentioned.

Taking the safety of the students into consideration, all the students could not remain in school at the same time. For this reason, the Minister in consultation with stakeholders has decided that some of the students will have to switch to remote learning until the Christmas vacation.

Therefore, there will be no school for the students of Groups 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 on Monday, November 27th, and Tuesday, November 28th, 2023.

These students will receive instruction online (at home) as of Wednesday, November 29, 2023. All teachers are expected to be in school for a meeting on Monday, November 27, 2023, where they will receive further instruction.

The teachers and students of groups 6, 7, and 8 will continue with face-to-face instruction as usual at the school.​