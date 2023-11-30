November 30, 2023
GOBIERNU

Minister of Education Samuel says Pre-Academic Year for Sint Maarten is not Mandatory

Education, Culture, Youth and Sport

Wed Nov 29 2023

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel, on Wednesday said the introduction of a pre-academic year is a part of a new education programme within the Kingdom of the Netherlands under a Strategic Education Alliance (SEA), however, Minister Samuel added that the pre-academic year is not mandatory for Sint Maarten.
“In fact, in the case of Sint Maarten, the University of St. Martin (USM) is not ready as yet with a pre-academic year,” Minister Samuel said.
Minister Samuel also would like to address fake news circulating via social media. One item has that Sint Maarten students no longer can study in the Netherlands after completing certain programs on the island.
“This is fake news. As Minister of Education, I urge you to carefully look at the authenticity of what you read or hear before forwarding or circulating that type of information via social media.”
