Segundo lúnch 6 Desember

Segundo lúnch di Asosashon di Empresarionan Chikí di Kòrsou ADECK.

E promé lúnch di ADECK tabata un gran éksito; tambe un oportunidat pa amplia i fortifiká bo ret di kontakto i tambe pa haña informashon i konosementu.

Pa nos segundo evento, nos tin komo oradó 𝐃𝐫. 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐦, kende ta fungi komo Direktor Ehekutivo di Banko Sentral di Kòrsou i di Sint Maarten. E lo tira lus riba aspektonan di “𝑬 𝒑𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒍 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒆 𝒅𝒊 𝑬𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒂 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒊́ 𝒑𝒂 𝒏𝒐𝒔 𝒆𝒌𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒂 𝒊 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒌𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝒅𝒊 𝒌𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖 𝒅𝒊 𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒌𝒕𝒐𝒓”

Apertura di e evento lo ta na enkargo di Sr. Herman George.

Espasio pa partisipá ta limitá, motibu pa kua nos ta pidibu pa kumpra bo karchi di entrada mas lihé posibel, pa evitá eventual desapunto.

Por hasi esaki na www.ticketscaribbean.com, ku pago ‘online’ òf por yama na ofisina di ADECK na 5999 844-0005 òf na 5999 517-0005.

The second lunch of the Association of Small Businesses in Curaçao, ADECK.

The first ADECK lunch was a great success, it was also an opportunity to increase and strengthen your network and also to get information and knowledge.

The speaker for our second event is 𝐃𝐫. 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐦, who is the executive director of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. He will give information on the aspects of “𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑺𝒎𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓”.

Mr. Herman George is in charge of the opening of the event.

There is limited participation space and therefore we advise you to get your ticket as soon as possible to avoid any disappointment.

You can get your ticket via www.ticketscaribbean.com, with an online payment or you can call the ADECK office at 5999 844-0005 or 5999 517-0005.

