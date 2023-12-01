December 1, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU

Minister of ECYS Dhr. Rodolphe Samuel and by extension the Department of Sports, in collaboration with Resources for Community Resilience – R4CR and the National Sports Institute, has joined forces to make the much needed repairs to the stadium lights at John Cooper Jose Lake Sr. Ball park

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

Minister of ECYS Dhr. Rodolphe Samuel and by extension the Department of Sports, in collaboration with Resources for Community Resilience – R4CR and the National Sports Institute, has joined forces to make the much needed repairs to the stadium lights at John Cooper Jose Lake Sr. Ball park⚾️
This partnership, fueled by collective funding efforts, will install three new stadium light poles and restore the existing 3 stadium lights, enhancing the sporting experience for the community.
As a joint effort, we hope to illuminate the path towards a brighter future for baseball & softball enthusiasts on the island. The works are expected to be completed mid January.
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Minister Dangui Oduber SITUACION MUNDIAL DI OMICRON TIN SU EFECTO ARIBA AEROLINEANAN. FRONTIER AIRLINES TA CANCELA SERVICIO PA ARUBA TEMPORARIO.

REDAKSHON 0

MINISTER XIOMARA MADURO TA DUNA UN UPDATE DI SUBSIDIO DI SALARIO PA LUNA DI JUNI Companianan cu tin fondo por paga 100% di salario di empleado

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: Gobierno a contesta sindicatonan: MANERA PALABRA, DEN 2022 LO PAGA 5% Y DEN 2023 LO PAGA E RESTO CU TA 7.6-%

REDAKSHON 0

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: