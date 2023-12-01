Minister of ECYS Dhr. Rodolphe Samuel and by extension the Department of Sports, in collaboration with Resources for Community Resilience – R4CR and the National Sports Institute, has joined forces to make the much needed repairs to the stadium lights at John Cooper Jose Lake Sr. Ball park
Minister of ECYS Dhr. Rodolphe Samuel and by extension the Department of Sports, in collaboration with Resources for Community Resilience – R4CR and the National Sports Institute, has joined forces to make the much needed repairs to the stadium lights at John Cooper Jose Lake Sr. Ball park
This partnership, fueled by collective funding efforts, will install three new stadium light poles and restore the existing 3 stadium lights, enhancing the sporting experience for the community.
As a joint effort, we hope to illuminate the path towards a brighter future for baseball & softball enthusiasts on the island. The works are expected to be completed mid January.