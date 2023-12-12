From: Head of communication Department

SINT MAARTEN POLICE FORCE URGES RESIDENTS TO ENSURE SAFETY DURING THE FESTIVE SEASON

As the year comes to a close, the Sint Maarten Police Force is reminding residents to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to enhance their safety and security during the festive season.

Preventing Armed Robbery:

Residents and businesses are advised to be cautious when handling, valuables or cash, especially during late hours. Avoid displaying expensive items and be aware of your surroundings

Car Theft Prevention:

Vehicle owners are encouraged to lock their vehicles and park in well-lit areas. Do not leave valuables in plain sight, and consider using anti-theft devices. Report any suspicious activity around parking areas to the police immediately.

Personal Safety:

When attending events or gatherings, stay in groups and be aware of your personal space. Keep your belongings secure, and if you feel uncomfortable. Trust your instincts and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement.

Home Burglary Awareness:

Ensure that your homes are secure by locking all doors and windows before leaving. If you plan to be away for an extended period, consider using timers for lights to give the appearance that someone is home.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. By following these simple precautions, together, we can create a safer community for everyone.

In addition to the existing safety guidelines, here are some road safety tips to navigate the bustling high season on Sint Maarten:

Road Safety Tips for the Busy High Season:

Mindful Driving:

Exercise patience and caution while driving, especially in busy areas of Simpson bay and Philipsburg. Adhere to speed limits and traffic rules.

Avoid distracted driving by refraining from using mobile phones or engaging in other distractions. Be aware of pedestrian

If using public transportation, wait for buses and taxis in designated areas.

Drinking and Driving Avoidance:

Plan ahead for transportation if you intend to consume alcohol.

Never drink and drive, prioritizing the safety of yourself and others on the road.

STABBING INCIDENT ON DAISY ROAD: POLICE INVESTIGATING AND APPEALING FOR INFORMATION

On Tuesday morning, December 12th, 2023, at approximately 09:00 AM, the Central Police Dispatch received multiple calls from concerned citizens regarding a stabbing that take place on the Daisy road.

In response to an incident, the Sint Maarten Police Force swiftly dispatched several patrol officers and detectives to the location following reports of a stabbing.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a homeless male, known to the police, engaged in an altercation with the victim, resulting in the victim sustaining a stab wound to his lower abdomen with what appears to be a sharp weapon. The incident took place during an apparent dispute, and the suspect, pushing a wheelbarrow, allegedly fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Ambulance personnel arrived at the location, administering first aid to the victim, who, fortunately, did not suffer serious injuries. However, due to the nature of the wound, the victim was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical attention.

The suspect, identified by the police, remains at large despite extensive efforts to locate him. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in apprehending the suspect.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The Sint Maarten Police Force, can be contacted at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or

205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the

website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form.

Or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint

Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

