Delta ta resumí servisio direkto konektando Atlanta i Kòrsou

Buelo semanal riba djasabra

WILLEMSTAD- 16 di desèmber 2023 – E dia tan antisipá a yega, e konekshon direkto di Delta Air Lines for di Atlanta, Georgia a baha na Kòrsou. E skema di buelo di e aerolínea ta inisiá ku 1 buelo semanal riba djasabra. Adishonalmente, riba 26 di desèmber próksimo i 2 di yanüari 2024, e aerolínea lo inkorporá un buelo adishonal riba nan skema regular. Atlanta ta un hub importante pa Delta, brindando e oportunidat na bishitantenan for di vários siudat na Merka, pa por konektá fásil pa bini Kòrsou. E buelonan lo keda efektuá ku un Boeing 738 ku un kapasidat di 160 stul. Na yegada di e promé buelo na nos aeropuerto e avion a keda risibí ku e tradishonal saludo di awa.

Durante e selebrashon a hiba palabra, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, sr. Charles Cooper, sra. Jennifer Rabun, Field Director Caribbean di Delta i sr. Jonny Andersen, CEO di CAP. Mas aleu, Minister Cijntje, Minister Cooper i sr. Muryad de Bruin (CTB), huntu ku representantenan di CAP i CAH a hasi entrega di un plakat konmemorativo na Delta, ilustrando nos bunita Handelskade i nos famoso Koningin Emmabrug konosí komo ‘Swinging Old Lady’.

Delta tabata bula e ruta Kòrsou kaba den pasado i awor despues di 13 aña ta reinisiá su konekshon ku nos isla. Merka ta un merkado importante pa Kòrsou, e konekshon direkto entre Atlanta i Kòrsou ta brinda e posibilidat pa mas turista bin eksperensiá tur loke Kòrsou tin pa ofresé, nos produkto turístiko úniko i tambe nos hendenan amabel. Na mes momentu e buelo direkto di Delta ta brinda mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) ta felisitá Delta ku nan ruta Atlanta – Kòrsou!

Delta resumes direct service connecting Atlanta and Curaçao

Weekly flight on Saturdays

WILLEMSTAD- December 16, 2023 – The much-anticipated day has arrived; the direct flight of Delta Air Lines from Atlanta, Georgia has landed in Curaçao. The airline’s flight schedule starts with a weekly flight on Saturdays. Additionally, on December 26th and January 2, 2024, the airline will incorporate an additional flight into their regular schedule. Atlanta is an important hub for Delta, thereby providing visitors from various cities across the United States with the opportunity to easily connect to Curaçao. The flights will be operated with a Boeing 738 with a capacity of 160 seats. Upon its first arrival at our airport, the airplane received the traditional water salute.

At the celebration, the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Mr. Charles Cooper, Ms. Jennifer Rabun, Field Director Caribbean of Delta, and Mr. Jonny Andersen, CEO of CAP delivered their welcoming speeches to mark the arrival of the first flight. Furthermore, Minister Cijntje, Minister Cooper, and Mr. Muryad de Bruin (CTB), together with representatives from CAP and CAH, presented Delta with a commemorative plaque illustrating our beautiful Handelskade waterfront and our renowned Queen Emma bridge, the ‘Swinging Old Lady’.

Delta previously operated flights on the Curaçao route, and now after 13 years, the airline is restarting its connection with our island. The United States is an important market for Curaçao, and the direct connection between Atlanta and Curaçao provides the opportunity for more tourists to come and experience everything Curaçao has to offer, our unique tourism product, and our friendly people. At the same time, Delta’s direct flight provides more travel options for our local population.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH), and the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) congratulate Delta on its Atlanta-Curaçao route!

