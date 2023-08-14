Successful Taste of Bonaire Summer edition

TCB has successfully organized its fourth Taste of Bonaire for this year in a good atmosphere. The event took place on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 in the Wilhelmina Park from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. in a great ambiance with ‘Summer’ as the theme and was intended as the end of the summer holiday season.

The program was full of music and talent, and there were stands selling both local and international dishes. The ‘krioyo’ music group JC & Friends has graced this evening. To give the Taste of Bonaire an even more attractive touch, those present could also enjoy a fantastic dance show by The Flash Dancers, a presentation by the candidates for Miss Teen Bonaire 2023 and a performance by DJ Roch. TCB has honored the following groups and youth: Special Olympics, Arte di Palabra, the U8 Pony League baseball selection, Miss Preteen Hispanoamérica International and Miss Petite Hispanoamérica International 2023.

Miss Teen Bonaire Nicole Cardenas was also officially installed as Miss Teen World 2023. She will represent Bonaire at the largest and most important miss pageant for young people that will take place in Curaçao from September 24 to 30, 2023. The commissioner for tourism Jolinda Craane was present in the Wilhelmina Park and she presented a medal to all young people, while Miss Bonaire Ruby Pouchet presented a Bonaire pin. Our Miss Tourism Bonaire Caroline Poras handed over certificates and finally all young people who represented Bonaire in a dignified manner received a ‘goody bag’ from Angelo Domacasse on behalf of the TCB. Charlton Thomas acted as master of ceremonies.

TCB expresses its gratitude to all who visited our successful Taste of Bonaire. The next Taste of Bonaire will take place on September 30th, 2023 in another great tourist atmosphere to close the tourism month.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

