Eksitoso Curaçao Fest 2023 na Sürnam / Successful Curaçao Fest 2023 held in Suriname

Eksitoso Curaçao Fest 2023 na Sürnam

un evento di 3 dia pa interkambiá ku miembronan di prensa, agensianan di biahe i konsumidónan

WILLEMSTAD- 31 di ougùstùs 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), den kolaborashon ku partnernan di e sektor di hospitalidat, resientemente a inisiá un evento transformativo di 3 dia na Sürnam. Curaçao Fest 2023 a enfoká riba fomentá relashonnan i kolaborashonnan mas fuerte na Sürnam, miéntras a stimulá e deseo di konsumidónan pa eksperensiá e enkanto vibrante di Kòrsou durante nan vakansi benidero den luna di sèptèmber. E evento a duna un bista di nos akomodashonnan i a ofresé esnan presente un sabor di e kultura riku i e bunitesa di Kòrsou. Curaçao Fest 2023 a risibí bishitantenan di 20 medio di komunikashon, mas ku 30 agente di biahe, i mas ku 700 persona kende a asistí n’e evento akí.

E promé dia di Curaçao Fest a ser dediká na interkambiá ku miembronan di prensa, kuminsando ku un desayuno típiko di Kòrsou ku a habri kaminda pa un dia informativo. Esnan presente a haña presentashonnan tokante nos hotèlnan lokal, siguí pa un resúmen interesante di Regional Manager di Karibe, sra. Elaine Hart-Francisca kende a kompartí e último aktividatnan, eventonan benidero i desaroyonan na Kòrsou, dunando asina miembronan di prensa un bista amplio di e paisahe dinámiko di nos isla. Un tayer di arte interaktivo dirigí pa nos artista lokal Avantia Damberg a agregá un toke kreativo, permitiendo miembronan di prensa pa traha nan propio arte riba tasnan inspirá pa imágennan ikóniko di Kòrsou. E evento a konta ku presensia di medionan di komunikashon influensial na Sürnam.

E di dos dia a enfoká riba ekipá agentenan di biahe ku e hèrmèntnan ku nan tin mester pa promové i bende Kòrsou efektivamente. E agentenan di biahe a haña presentashonnan detayá serka sra. Hart-Francisca i serka e hotèlnan ku ta partner di CTB, esta Courtyard by Marriott Curaçao, Harbor Hotel & Casino Curaçao i Brion City Hotel. Asina e agentenan a ser kapasitá i empoderá pa por mustra e ofertanan úniko di alohamentu ku Kòrsou ta brinda na biaheronan potensial.

E evento a kulminá ku un show vibrante pa konsumidó na e International Mall Suriname nobo. Mas ku 20 stènt di diferente partner, inkluyendo aerolíneanan, agensianan di biahe i hotèlnan, a dekorá e lugá, inspirando bishitantenan pa imaginá i visualisá nan próksimo vakansi na Kòrsou. Esnan presente por a deleitá nan mes ku e delisianan kulinario di Kòrsou i disfrutá di un bon pan ku stobá presentá den un trùk’i pan. Bishitantenan tabatin e oportunidat pa partisipá na un tayer di arte guiá pa Avantia Damberg i tambe eksperensiá e kultura di Kòrsou pa medio di un tayer di baile di Tambú. E dékòr den fondo, ku tabata mustra e imágen ikóniko di ‘Handelskade’ di Kòrsou, a hiba e bishitantenan na kurason di nos isla.

CTB ta ekstendé gratitut na su partnernan di hotèl, inkluyendo Courtyard by Marriott Curaçao, Harbor Hotel & Casino Curaçao i Brion City Hotel, i e artista lokal Avantia Damberg, pa nan kontribushonnan balioso na e éksito di Curaçao Fest 2023.

Successful Curaçao Fest 2023 held in Suriname

a 3-day event to engage with press members, travel agencies and consumers

WILLEMSTAD- August 31, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourism Board (CTB), in collaboration with partners from the hospitality sector, recently embarked on a transformative 3-day event in Suriname. The Curaçao Fest 2023, focused on fostering stronger relationships and partnerships in Suriname while igniting the desire among consumers to experience the vibrant charm of Curaçao during their upcoming September vacations. The event showcased accommodations and offered attendees a taste of the rich culture and beauty of Curaçao. The Curaçao Fest 2023 was visited by 20 media outlets, 30+ travel agents, and 700+ people at the consumer event.

The first day of Curaçao Fest was dedicated to engaging with press members, where a typical Curaçao breakfast set the tone for an insightful day. Attendees were treated to presentations on local hotels, followed by a compelling overview by the Regional Manager of the Caribbean, Ms. Elaine Hart – Francisca who shared the latest activities, upcoming events, and developments in Curaçao, immersing the press members in the island’s dynamic landscape. An interactive art workshop led by the local artist Avantia Damberg added a creative touch, allowing press members to craft their own art on tote bags inspired by iconic images of Curaçao. The event garnered the presence of influential media outlets in Suriname.

Day 2 centered on equipping travel agents with the tools they needed to promote and sell Curaçao effectively. The travel agents received in-depth presentations from Ms. Hart – Francisca and hotel partners; Courtyard by Marriott Curaçao, Harbor Hotel & Casino Curaçao and Brion City Hotel, empowering them to showcase the unique lodging offerings of Curaçao to potential travelers.

The event culminated with a vibrant consumer show at the new International Mall Suriname. Over 20 partner stands, including airlines, travel agencies, and hotels, adorned the venue, inspiring visitors to envision their next vacation. Attendees indulged in Curaçao’s culinary delights with ‘pan ku stobá’ presented in a truk’i pan. Guests had the opportunity to participate in an art workshop guided by Avantia Damberg and embraced the island’s culture through a Tambú dance workshop. The backdrop, reminiscent of Curaçao’s iconic ‘Handelskade’, transported visitors to the heart of the island.

CTB extends gratitude to its hotel partners, including Courtyard by Marriott Curaçao, Harbor Hotel & Casino Curaçao & Brion City Hotel, and the local artist Avantia Damberg, for their invaluable contributions to the success of Curaçao Fest 2023.

