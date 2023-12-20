From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha December 20th 2023

SINT MAARTEN POLICE FORCE TAKES STRONG ACTION TO ENSURE TRAFFIC SAFETY DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON

The Sint Maarten Police Force has intensified efforts to enhance traffic safety and flow in the Philipsburg area during the busy holiday season. On Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, officers took proactive measures against drivers who left their vehicles stationed in bus stops, intersections, and sidewalks.

During a targeted operation in the Philipsburg area, several vehicles were towed, and fines were issued to drivers found in violation of the traffic ordinances of Sint Maarten. This initiative aims to alleviate congestion, enhance pedestrian safety, and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during this bustling time of the year.

Officers of the Special Team also carried out controls during the evening of December 19th, 2023, where vehicles were stopped, and fines were issued for various traffic infractions. These controls are part of an ongoing effort to maintain a high level of vigilance on the roads and address traffic violations promptly.

Police are currently taking decisive action to address traffic violations and enhance the overall safety and flow of traffic in the Philipsburg area. We urge all drivers to be mindful of their surroundings, adhere to traffic regulations, and park responsibly in the assigned FREE parking areas.

KPSM emphasizes that these controls will be continuing during the upcoming weeks to promote road safety and reduce the risk of accidents

The Sint Maarten Police Force appreciates the cooperation of the public during this enforcement period. Drivers are encouraged to consider these efforts positively and contribute to the collective goal of creating a safer and more efficient road network on the island.

