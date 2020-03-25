Philipsburg, March 25, 2020

Request for more information on suspect of shooting by Market Garden .

On Sunday March 22th 2020, a man was shot dead in broad daylight by an unknown suspect during a robbery of his scooter on the parking lot of Market garden on welfare road.

The detectives of the Special Robbery Unite are hard at work investigating this cruel and coldblooded act. The police have received information from various sources, of who the suspect is and where he could be hanging out.

The leads received from the community over the last days have not materialized in getting the personal details of the suspect or the location where he should be residing.

We are again requesting the public, to assist us with any info possible that can lead to the whereabouts and arrest of the suspect.

We requesting anyone who may have information about the suspect and who may have information concerning his whereabouts to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line at the number 9300. You can

also visit the police website at http://www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our

Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

!!!!! This victim could have been your family member!!!!!