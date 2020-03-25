NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Request for more information on suspect of shooting by Market Garden . 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Philipsburg, March 25, 2020

 

Request for more information on suspect of shooting by Market Garden

On Sunday March 22th 2020, a man was shot dead in broad daylight by an unknown suspect  during a robbery of his scooter on the parking lot of Market garden on welfare road.  

 

The detectives of the Special Robbery Unite are hard at work investigating this cruel  and coldblooded act. The police have received information from various sources, of who the suspect  is and where he could be hanging out.  

 

The leads received from the community  over the last days have not materialized in getting the personal details of the suspect or the location where he should be residing. 

 We are again requesting the public,  to assist us with any info possible that can lead to the whereabouts and arrest of the suspect.

 

 We requesting  anyone who may have information about the suspect and who may have information concerning  his whereabouts to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line at the number 9300. You can

also visit the police website at http://www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our

Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.  

              !!!!! This victim  could have been your family member!!!!!

 

You May Also Like

Teleurstellende economische prestatie van de monetaire unie in het derde kwartaal van 2016 – Disappointing economic performance in the monetary union during the third quarter of 2016 – Prestashon ekonómiko desepshonante di e union monetario durante e di tres kuartal di 2016

REDAKSHON 0

“Curaçao Safety & Security Conference” seguridat di nos komunidat ta keda un prioridat.

REDAKSHON 0

GASOLIN LO BAHA 3 JANUARI

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: