It’s Christmas Shopping Night Once Again with over 40 shops participating with great discounts

TCB is organizing a Christmas Shopping Night on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 from 6 pm until 9 pm. This event will take place in the Kaya Grandi, in the Centrumgebied, and at the Terramar Mall in cooperation with all the local businesses in the downtown area. Kaya Grandi and part of the Kaya J.N.E. Craane, from Karel’s Beach Bar to the customs office, will be closed for traffic during the event. Visitors and residents can stroll around and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere while getting their last-minute Christmas shopping done. Santa Claus will be there to entertain the children, and there will be an opportunity to have your picture taken with him. There will be music to give the Christmas atmosphere at various places in and around the Kaya Grandi for the festivities, and there will also be a fashion show by the sea. There will be stands selling traditional holiday dishes such as ayaka and oliebollen at El Mundo, as well as Christmas crafts in Wilhelmina Park and much more from the ‘Marshe di Playa’ and Bonaire Arts & Crafts Association. All residents and visitors are welcome to come and enjoy this event, celebrate this festive time of the year, and enjoy the specials and discounts available on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 from 6 pm until 9 pm. If you have any questions regarding the Christmas shopping night, send an email to trainee@bonaireisland.com.