Air Century ta lansa buelo direkto entre Punta Cana i Kòrsou

3 buelo semanal…

WILLEMSTAD- 22 di desèmber 2023 – Den un ambiente ameno na CUR airport, a tuma lugá selebrashon di e konekshon direkto di Air Century entre Punta Cana, Repúblika Dominikana i Kòrsou. E skema ta inkluí 3 buelo semanal riba djaluna, djárason i djabièrnè. E buelonan lo keda efektuá ku un Bombardier CRJ200 ku un kapasidat di 50 stul. Na yegada di e buelo inougural na nos aeropuerto e avion a keda risibí ku e tradishonal saludo di awa.

Durante e seremonia a hiba palabra, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, sr. Carlos Jimenez, Vise Presidente Ehekutivo di Air Century i sr. Jonny Andersen, CEO di CAP. Mas aleu, Minister Cijntje i sr. Muryad de Bruin (CTB), huntu ku representantenan di CAP i CAH a hasi entrega di un plakat konmemorativo na Air Century, ilustrando Otrobanda i nos famoso Koningin Emmabrug konosí komo ‘Swinging Old Lady’.

Kòrsou ya tin un relashon ku Air Century, e aerolínea ta ehekutando buelonan direkto for di Santo Domingo, Repúblika Dominikana. E aerolínea awor a amplia su skema di buelo, introdusiendo buelonan direkto for di Punta Cana pa Kòrsou. E konekshon nobo di Air Century ta habri posibilidat pa turistanan for di Punta Cana bin eksperensiá tur loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé. For di un variedat amplio di akomodashon te na diferente atrakshon turístiko, playanan bunita, un historia riku, eventonan, deportenan akuátiko, nos kushina lokal i mas ku tur kos e kaluroso hospitalidat di nos hendenan. Introdukshon di e buelo direkto nobo aki ta brinda tambe mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) ta felisitá Air Century ku nan ruta nobo, Punta Cana – Kòrsou!

Air Century launches direct flight between Punta Cana and Curaçao

3 weekly flights…

WILLEMSTAD- December 22, 2023 – In a pleasant atmosphere at CUR airport, we marked the start of Air Century’s direct connection between Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Curaçao. The airline’s flight schedule starts with three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The flights will be operated by a Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft with a capacity of 50 seats. Upon the arrival of the inaugural flight at our airport, the plane received the traditional water salute.

During the ceremony, the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Mr. Carlos Jimenez, Executive Vice President of Air Century, and Mr. Jonny Andersen, CEO of CAP gave their welcoming speeches to mark the arrival of the inaugural flight. Furthermore, Minister Cijntje and Mr. Muryad de Bruin (CTB), together with representatives from CAP and CAH, presented Air Century with a commemorative plaque illustrating downtown Otrobanda and our renowned Queen Emma bridge, the ‘Swinging Old Lady’.

Curaçao already has a partnership with Air Century, as the airline has been operating direct flights from the capital of Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo. The airline has now expanded its flight schedule to include direct flights from Punta Cana to Curaçao. This new connection by Air Century opens up exciting possibilities for tourists from Punta Cana to discover the diverse offerings of Curaçao. From a wide range of accommodations to a variety of tourist attractions, stunning beaches, a rich history, events, water sports, flavorful local cuisine, and, most importantly, the warm hospitality of our people. The introduction of this new direct flight also provides more travel options for our local population.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) congratulate Air Century on the launch of its new route, Punta Cana – Curaçao!

