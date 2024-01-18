January 18, 2024
NOTISIA POLISIAL

SINT MAARTEN POLICE FORCE FOSTERS COMMUNITY CONNECTION THROUGH YOUTH ENGAGEMENT

From:  Head of communication Department

           Inspector E.S Josepha 

 

                                                                                         January 18th 2024

 

 

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) reaffirms its commitment to community engagement and youth development through its proactive approach in connecting with the youngest members of society. As part of the ongoing year-long plan to foster positive relationships with the youth, officers Miss Shawn Crispulo and Officer Irlau Lioe-A-Tjam, visited the “Little Dreams” preschool on Coralita Road on Thursday, January 18th, 2024.

 

The visit was extended in response to an invitation from the preschool management, who organized a special Career Day event. This initiative aligns with KPSM’s dedication to instilling a sense of responsibility, safety, and community awareness from the earliest ages. The preschool’s thematic focus for January is Career Day, providing an excellent opportunity for the police force to showcase its commitment to supporting and guiding the future leaders of Sint Maarten.

 

During the visit, officers engaged with the preschool kids, emphasizing the importance of community service, safety, and the role of law enforcement in society. The interactive session aimed to inspire young minds and cultivate a positive perception of the police force as approachable, caring, and supportive.

 

KPSM expresses its gratitude to the management of “Little Dreams” preschool for extending the invitation and actively participating in this meaningful event. The collaboration between law enforcement and educational institutions is crucial in building a stronger, safer, and more connected community.

 

  

