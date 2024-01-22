From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

21st January 2024

STABBING INCIDENT IN DOWN STREET AREA OF PHILIPSBURG

On Saturday, January 20th, 2023, at approximately 05:30 PM, the Central Police Dispatch of Sint-Maarten received multiple calls reporting a stabbing incident in the Down Street area of Philipsburg. In response, officers from the Uniform Division, detectives, and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a male victim who had sustained a stab wound to his upper body. Immediate first aid was administered by ambulance personnel at the location, and the victim was promptly transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical treatment. The victim is currently in serious but stable condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident arose from an argument between the suspect and the victim, who were purportedly friends. The altercation occurred during a beach party and escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the victim being stabbed by the suspect.

Later in the evening, officers successfully apprehended the suspect, identified as S.L.M. The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being held at the police station for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The police department would like to assure the community that this incident is being thoroughly investigated. We urge anyone with additional information related to this incident to come forward and assist the police in their efforts.

As the case progresses, further updates will be provided to the public. The police force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the residents of Sint-Maarten.

Serious Three-Vehicle Accident on Bishop Hill Road – Police Urges Vigilance on Wet Roads

On Saturday, January 20th, 2024, at approximately 10:40 am, the Sint Maarten Police Force responded to multiple calls reporting a serious three-vehicle accident on Bishop Hill Road near the Bird Farm. The involved vehicles are identified as a Gold Mitsubishi Lancer, a Black Nissan TIDA, and a Gray BMW. The incident occurred because of a collision between the Mitsubishi Lancer and the Nissan TIDA, leading to the TIDA flipping on its side and subsequently colliding with the parked BMW.

Upon receiving calls, Police Central Dispatch promptly dispatched several police patrols and personnel from the Traffic Department to the accident location. The incident took place in an area close to the Bird Farm.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Gold Mitsubishi Lancer and Black Nissan TIDA were traveling on Bishop Hill Road from the Belvedere area towards Sucker Garden. The collision occurred when the driver of the Nissan TIDA attempted to overtake the Gold Lancer as it was turning into one of the side streets, resulting in the collision. The Nissan TIDA flipped on its side, slid on the road, and collided with the parked Gray BMW.

Fortunately, none of the drivers involved sustained serious injuries. The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to remind the public to exercise extreme caution, especially during adverse weather conditions. Recent rains have left the roads wet, contributing to hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are urged to be vigilant, adhere to traffic regulations, and maintain a safe following distance.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

