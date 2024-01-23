January 23, 2024
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs met with the Vice Chair and Director of the Council of Adivce to receive the Annual report 2022

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs met with the Vice Chair and Director of the Council of Adivce to receive the Annual report 2022,
Vice Chair Mrs. Richardson and SG Solomon were able to convey the challenges faced with transitioning of directorship and lack of key personnel delaying the finalization of the report.
The Council maintained its ability to advise the government of St. Maarten on legislation throughout this period and the report gives a comprehensive overview of their advices.
PM Jacobs thanked Mrs. Richardson and Mr. Solomon for their diligence to ensure this key component of governance was well maintained during the transition of His Excellency Governor Baly from Director to his current function and looks forward to the 2023 report due in June of this year.
The Council is pleased that their advices are being heeded and that there is continued improvement in the legislation being presented for their advice. The report will be shared with the Council of Ministers and the organization via the SG platform as well as with Parliament and other stakeholders including the public.

 

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

CU E MESUN DEDICACION Y EMPEÑO LO SIGUI TRAHA PA PROGRESO Y BIENESTAR DI COMUNIDAD

REDAKSHON 0

Veertien Kamerleden benoemd tot Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau

REDAKSHON 0

KAMPAÑA DI INFORMASHON DI MEO HUNTU KU FUNDASHON PA KONSUMIDÓ: TA BO PÒTMÒNI, TA ABO TA DISIDÍ. KUMPRA KONSIENTE

REDAKSHON 0

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!