Government of Sint Maarten

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs met with the Vice Chair and Director of the Council of Adivce to receive the Annual report 2022,

Vice Chair Mrs. Richardson and SG Solomon were able to convey the challenges faced with transitioning of directorship and lack of key personnel delaying the finalization of the report.

The Council maintained its ability to advise the government of St. Maarten on legislation throughout this period and the report gives a comprehensive overview of their advices.

PM Jacobs thanked Mrs. Richardson and Mr. Solomon for their diligence to ensure this key component of governance was well maintained during the transition of His Excellency Governor Baly from Director to his current function and looks forward to the 2023 report due in June of this year.

The Council is pleased that their advices are being heeded and that there is continued improvement in the legislation being presented for their advice. The report will be shared with the Council of Ministers and the organization via the SG platform as well as with Parliament and other stakeholders including the public.

