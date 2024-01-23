January 23, 2024
From:  Head of communication Department

           Inspector E.S Josepha 

 

Press release                                                                                     January 23rd 2024

                                                                                         

 

Visit of Dutch Caribbean Prosecutor General Mr. G. Schoop Strengthens Ties with KPSM

 

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) was honored to welcome the newly appointed Prosecutor General of the Dutch Caribbean, Mr.G Schoop, during his recent visit to the police station in Philipsburg on January 23rd, 2024.

 

The visit commenced with an introductory session where the new Prosecutor General had the opportunity to meet with the management team of KPSM. Discussions centered around mutual organizational goals and strategies to enhance the collaboration between the Prosecutor General’s office and the Police Force of Sint Maarten.

 

The management team of KPSM expressed their commitment to fostering strong working relationships with the Prosecutor General’s office to ensure effective law. Members of both organizations acknowledged the importance of a coordinated effort to address challenges and uphold the principles of a fair and just legal system.

 

The management team of KPSM extends their best wishes to Mr. G.Schoop in his new role as Prosecutor General of the Dutch Caribbean. KPSM looks forward to a positive and collaborative partnership that will contribute to the overall well-being of Sint Maarten.

 

