From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Press release January 25th 2024

Recent Incidents of Theft on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is issuing this press release to address the concerning incidents of theft that have taken place on the Boardwalk in Philipsburg over the past week. Numerous reports have been received from individuals, both locals and tourists, regarding the theft of beach bags and personal items by a group of youngsters.

In response to these incidents, the police have been actively investigating and apprehending individuals involved in these thefts. One minor suspect has already been taken into custody in connection with one of the reported thefts. The Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community, including residents and tourists, and will continue to take necessary actions to address criminal activities.

It is disheartening to note that these thefts have occurred in an area where individuals, whether locals or tourists, are meant to enjoy the beauty of the beach and unwind. The Police Force urges the community, including residents and tourists alike, to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to safeguard their belongings while enjoying the beach.

Parents are especially encouraged to engage in open conversations with their children about responsible behavior and the consequences of engaging in criminal activities. The role of parents is paramount in shaping the character and conduct of young individuals. The police serve as the last line of defense in our society, but parents stand at the frontline in upbringing their children.

Tourists are reminded to take extra precautions, such as keeping valuable items secure and being aware of their surroundings, to avoid falling victim to theft. The Police Force of Sint Maarten appeals to all individuals, residents, and tourists, to have frank discussions with their children and peers about the importance of respecting the property and well-being of others. It is through these dialogues that we can collectively contribute to fostering a sense of responsibility and morality among our youth.

Members of the public, residents, and tourists alike, are reminded to report any suspicious activities immediately to the police, as prompt reporting enhances our ability to address and prevent criminal behavior. The Police Force appreciates the cooperation and support of the community in maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors.

ARMED ROBBERY AT PORTO CUPE-COY CASINO

In the early morning hours of January 24, 2024, at approximately 01:30 AM, the Central Police Dispatch received multiple calls reporting an ongoing armed robbery at a local casino in Porto Cupe-Coy.

In a coordinated response, several police patrols, detective personnel, and officers of the forensic Department were dispatched to the location. Preliminary investigations indicate that three masked individuals, dressed in dark clothing and armed with firearms, targeted the security personnel at the casino’s entrance. Subsequently, they gained access to the establishment and carried out a robbery.

Following the incident, the perpetrators fled the scene, disappearing into the darkness. Based on available information, it is believed that the suspects fled towards the French side of the island. The investigation into this armed robbery is currently underway.

KPSM is actively working to gather evidence, interview witnesses to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The Police Force urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Tips can be reported anonymously through the designated crime hotline or by contacting the local police station at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line

on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page

(Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) .

UPDATE ON MISSING PERSON CASE

The Sint Maarten Police Force regrets to inform the public that the body discovered in the Dutch Quarter Nazareth area about a week ago has been identified as that of Mr. J.D Thomas who had been missing since Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The Sint Maarten Police Force expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. J.D. Thomas during this difficult time

We would like to thank the community for their assistance and cooperation during the search for Mr. J.D. Thomas. If you have any additional information related to this case, please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721-542 22 22 or the anonymous tip line at 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten).

Once again, our condolences go out to the family, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this challenging time.

