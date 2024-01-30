Treinen anual “Barracuda Warrior” kompletá

E entrenamentu Militar anual, ku ta karga e nòmber “Barracuda Warrior”, e aña aki a tuma lugá na Kòrsou entre 15 – 29 di yanüari. E treinen a trese vários unidat di Region Karibe Hulandes huntu, entre otro e ‘Marine Squadron Carib’ di Aruba, e Destakamentu di Marina di Sint Maarten, e Peloton di Boto di Kòrsou, ‘Compagnie in de West’ i un peloton di Militarnan di Kòrsou. Un totalidat di 185 militar a partisipá na e entrenamentu.

Meta di e ehersisio tabata pa reforsá e kolaborashon entre e diferente unidatnan, ku normalmente ta stashoná riba diferente isla. E aktividatnan durante Barracuda Warrior entre otro ta kontené, ehersisionan di tiramentu, karedanan anfibio (tantu den dia komo mardugá), operashonnan den áreanan urbanisá, i simulashon di atakenan planiá i no-planiá.

E Militarnan di Kòrsou ku mas frekuensha ta partisipá na entrenamentunan Militar grandi, den kuadro di kontinuashon di profeshonalismo di Militarnan di Karibe Hulandes. Banda di esei e ehersisio konhunto ta ekspandé e efikasia operashonal.

Barracuda Warrior ta keda un ehersisio militar importante pa promové preparashon i koheshon di forsanan marítimo i terestre den Region Karibe Hulandes. Esaki ta sostené e mishon di Defensa den Region Karibe Hulandes: brinda pas i seguridat den region.

Jaarlijkse oefening “Barracuda Warrior” afgerond

De jaarlijkse militaire oefening, genaamd “Barracuda Warrior”, vond dit jaar van 15 – 29 januari op Curaçao plaats. De oefening bracht verschillende militaire eenheden uit het Caribisch gebied samen, waaronder het Marine Squadron Carib vanuit Aruba, het Mariniersdetachement Sint Maarten, het Bootpeloton van Curacao, de Compagnie in de West en een peloton van de Curaçaose militairen. In totaal hebben 185 militairen deelgenomen aan de oefening.

Het doel van de oefening was het versterken van de samenwerking tussen de diverse eenheden die doorgaans op verschillende eilanden gestationeerd zijn. De activiteiten tijdens Barracuda Warrior omvatten onder andere schietoefeningen, amfibische runs (zowel overdag als ’s nachts), optreden in verstedelijkt gebied en geplande en ongeplande aanvallen simuleren.

De Curaçaose militairen nemen steeds vaker deel aan grote militaire oefeningen in het kader van het door professionaliseren van de Caribische militairen. Daarnaast vergroot het gezamenlijk trainen de operationele effectiviteit.

Barracuda Warrior blijft een belangrijke militaire oefening om de paraatheid en cohesie van de maritieme en landstrijdkrachten in het Caribisch gebied te bevorderen. Dit ondersteunt de missie van Defensie in het Caribisch gebied: het leveren van vrede en veiligheid in de regio.

Yearly Training “Barracuda Warrior” completed

The yearly military training, called “Barracuda Warrior”, this year took place in Curaçao from January 15 – 29. This training brought together several units from the Dutch Caribbean Region, under which the Marine Squadron Carib from Aruba, the Marine detachment from Saint Maarten, the Boat platoon from Curacao, the Brigade in the West and a platoon from the Curaçao military. 185 Soldiers participated in this training.

The objective of the exercise was to reinforce the cooperation between the diverse units which normally are stationed on several islands. The activities during Barracuda Warrior entail amongst other things, shooting exercises, amphibious runs (both day and night), operating in urban areas and simulating planned and unplanned attacks.

The Soldiers from Curaçao are increasingly participating in major military exercises in the context of professionalizing the Caribbean military. In addition, joint training increases operational effectiveness.

Barracuda Warrior remains an important military exercise to promote the readiness and cohesion of maritime and land forces in the Caribbean. This supports Defense’s mission in the Caribbean: rendering peace and security in the region.

